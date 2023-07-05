Apple's iPhone 15 May Significantly Get Bigger Battery Capacities

The battery life has not always been the best in iPhones, but Apple continued to improve this by incorporating a more efficient chipset and slightly upgrading the capacities over the years. A new report forecasts that the Cupertino firm is even going to significantly boost the batteries on its iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

Unlike previous rumors that are cited from notable sources and consultants, the details about Apple upgrading the capacities of the iPhone series come from an insider in Foxconn (via ITHome). Hence, it's difficult to tell the authenticity of these at all. However, given that Foxconn is Apple's biggest supplier, the information may come directly from the production line where the next-gen iPhones are currently made.

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro battery capacities

Accordingly, the entire Apple iPhone 15 series will see bigger batteries with the smaller iPhone 15 tipped with 3,877 mAh or 15 percent more than the iPhone 14. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Plus version carries 4,912 mAh or up 12 percent compared to the iPhone 14 Plus (review).

As for the Pro lineup, the iPhone 15 Pro gets 3,650 mAh, which is also 12 percent bigger than the iPhone 14 Pro. Lastly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is believed to have 4,852 mAh or about 11 percent larger than its predecessor.

Apple iPhone 15 battery comparison based on the latest rumor:

iPhone 14: 3,279 mAh > iPhone 15: 3,877 mAh (up 15 percent)

iPhone 14 Plus: 4,325 mAh > iPhone 15 Plus: 4,912 mAh (up 12 percent)

iPhone 14 Pro: 3,200 mAh > iPhone 15 Pro: 3,650 mAh (up 12 percent)

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323 mAh > iPhone 15 Pro: 4,852 mAh (up 11 percent)

It's unclear how much of these new numbers will translate to the real-life usage of each model. For reference, the iPhone 14 Pro Max already lasts more than a day with extensive use in Antoine's review. The enlarged capacity of the next gen could eventually add a sizeable difference, possibly making it up to two to three days between charges and if we also consider the more power efficient A17 Bionic chipset.

Likewise, the vanilla iPhone 15 and smaller iPhone 15 Pro could benefit from these improvements the most considering their undersized batteries. However, the bigger cells could also result in devices becoming heavier and thicker.

Other Apple iPhone 15 (Pro) specs and features

Beyond the battery, the vanilla iPhone 15 is expected to have a Dynamic Island design, matte rear glass panel, and a 48 MP main camera. The rest of the range will see the USB-C port replacing Apple's proprietary Lightning interface.

Additionally, the pro models could get thinner bezels, titanium frame, and a new action button similar to the Apple Watch Ultra we've reviewed. The iPhone 15 Pro Max may also add an exclusive periscope camera with a fixed telephoto zoom level.

