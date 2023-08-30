Mark Your Calendars: Apple Announces iPhone 15 Launch Date

Apple finally announced the launch date of the iPhone 15 , having sent out the invitations via email. The event will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, but will also be available online as a stream. The historic date is September 12 at 10 a.m. PST.

Do you know what's interesting about the launch? Well, the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series. In terms of design, we will not expect any major surprises from the new iPhone this year.

However, it should be exciting to see whether Apple bids adieu to its Lightning connector in the iPhone series. The top models, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, are said to be equipped with a more durable titanium case. This firmer frame will probably result in even smaller bezels.

We also expect new models of the Apple Watch at this event, which will probably be known as the Series 9. There should also be a new Apple Watch Ultra in the pipeline.

What are you waiting for? Save this date and look out for more information at nextpit as new developments occur. It should be exciting!