A cheaper iPhone 12 will land in 2021, at the expense of features

This fall we expect the presentation of four new models of the iPhone 12, all of which are expected to feature 5G. According to an analyst group from Wedbush Securities, another model could be added to Apple's smartphone range as early as spring 2021.

As reported by Business Insider, Wedbush analysts Daniel Ives, Strecker Backe and Ahmad Khalil concluded after investigating the supply chain in the far east that Apple could present a cheaper version of the iPhone 12. This version of Apple's smartphone is supposed to ship without 5G – in contrast to the models already coming this fall – and instead only work in the LTE network.

The analysts also so far assumed that Apple would present a mixture of LTE and 5G-capable smartphones this fall. However, the latest research has now shown that these four models will all be compatible with 5G networks.

iPhone 12 without 5G: Possible launch in February 2021

The analysts mentioned February next year as a possible release date. The analysts made contradictory statements about the prices. The model without 5G is said to be cheaper than the variants expected this fall. Its possible price was mentioned as $800.

At the same time, however, the analysts do not expect Apple to raise the prices of the new models compared to the iPhone 11, even though they are shipping with 5G. As a reminder: The cheapest iPhone 11 costs 699 US dollars in the United States.

According to current reports, four different versions of the iPhone 12 are to be launched this fall – this year however probably not before October. The display sizes will range from 5.4 to 6.7 inches. The latest reports predict that initially two models, Pro and non-Pro, will be available with 6.1-inch displays. Later, the iPhone 12 with a 5.4-inch display and "iPhone 12 Pro Max" with a 6.7-inch display will follow.