Apple's Sleek M2 iPad Air Drops to Its Record-Low Price (Save $100)

Apple's iPad tablets are a popular gadget category in every major sale, including Black Friday. One of the deals offered this sale is on the latest 11-inch M2 iPad Air which has fallen to its all-time low price of $499 on Amazon, $100 less (17 percent) than it usually costs.

The deal applies to the 128 GB base model of the M2 iPad Air, available in the new purple and blue colorway. If you want to double the storage, the black option with 256 GB storage is down to $599 from $699.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Air 6 (2024)

The new Apple iPad Air 6 (review) arrived in May of this year. It's a modest upgrade from the previous iPad Air, bringing a more powerful M2 chipset that offers an 18 percent faster 8-core processor and 35 percent better 10-core graphics. The neural engine, which handles machine learning and AI, has significantly improved, too.

Apple iPad Air 2024 with Magic Keyboard
The new iPad Air 2024 with the compatible Magic Keyboard. / © nextpit

While the M2 iPad Air itself hasn't greatly changed outside, Apple kept its slim and lightweight profile. Elsewhere, it has a new repositioned front-facing camera that is better suited for video conferencing calls. The Touch ID is now placed on the top button for improved quick access. The 11-inch Liquid Retina Display is sharp and bright, and still one of the best panels in its class. Plus, it is compatible with the new Apple Pencil Pro.

The M2 iPad Air is powered by the custom Apple M2 SoC. While it is not the latest chipset from the company, it is a modest upgrade from the M1 SoC in terms of processing and graphics, with the latter segment providing a more notable improvement of up to 35 percent better performance. Plus, it is more efficient in power draw than before, providing a better battery life than the predecessor.

Are you looking to pick up a tablet this Black Friday? What are your thoughts on the new iPad Air? Tell us in the comments. 

