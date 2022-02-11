Grab the Apple iPad Air for $499.99 - $100 off!

If you want to buy the Apple iPad Air (4th Gen) then you may want to stop and take a look at this BestBuy deal. For a limited time, you can get the Wi-Fi version with a $100 discount. But is the iPad Air 2021 the right one for you? Keep reading this article to find out.

The Apple 10.9" iPad Air (4th Gen) is discounted on Amazon.

From an original price of $599 you can get the device for $499.

The discount is available for the Wi-Fi version with either 64GB or 256GB storage capacity.

With leaks about the upcoming Apple Spring event pointing to the release of four new devices from Apple, it is not surprising to see this deal popping up. Apple is known to throw some discounts on devices that are about to get succeeded. So if you wish to get the latest and greatest iPad Air then it would be better to wait.

But if not, then take a look at this BestBuy deal. For a limited time, you can get a nice $100 discount on your next iPad Air. So from the original of $599, you will only have to pay $499.99 for the 64GB and $649 for the 256GB.

Why Buy the Apple iPad Air (4th Gen)

The color options are many!

The fourth generation of the iPad Air launched about a year ago and quickly made it into our selection of best iPad models you can buy today. If you are looking into an iPad you should also consider other choices from there too. Regardless, the 2021 version features a 10.9" IPS LCD display at a 2,360 x 1,640 resolution with True Tone support. So the screen is great for consuming your favorite content from Amazon Prime, Netflix and Hulu!

Apple has also equipped the Air with the A14 Bionic which is expected to remain speedy for many years to come. Storage capacity is decent at 64GB while the 256GB model will fully cover most people's storage needs. The cameras include a 7MP for the selfie and a 12 MP main camera that can shoot up to 4K/60fps videos. Not bad at all for a tablet!

The iPad Air 4th Gen also comes with a second-generation Apple Pen which magnetically snaps at the edge of the device. Battery life will last you about 10 hours of playback and it can be recharged with a USB Type-C cable.

What did you think of this deal? Are you waiting for the next generation of iPad Air? Tell me your opinion in the comments.