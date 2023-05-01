iOS 17 May Feature Redesigned Wallet, Share Button on Wallpaper Section

Ahead of the WWDC23 in June , numerous details are now starting to appear about Apple's next iPhone software iteration. The latest report suggests Apple may also introduce a shareable wallpaper presets and grid view in addition to updated Wallet and Health apps.

The same anonymous source that goes by the name Analyst941 on Twitter who shared the displayed lyrics and font customization on iOS 17's lock last week has recently posted renders of the new Wallpaper section. It should well be noted that the images are visualizations of the account coming from the information it has collected and seen, so it's impossible to tell what the actual changes will look like.

Shareable Wallpaper presets on iOS 17

Based on what we can piece together, the change will be minor to modest, at least on the Wallpaper, with the most notable is a new grid view button at the bottom corner of the main dashboard. Navigating further to this view shows wallpapers arranged in three columns with an individual delete button for each entry. More importantly, it is said that rearranging the wallpapers is possible.

iOS 16 Wallpaper (first picture) and rumored iOS 17 Wallpaper section / © Twitter/u/Analyst941, Edited by NextPit

At the same time, there are now three action buttons on the dashboard, including the option to share, which could possibly indicate that iOS 17 will support shareable wallpaper layout or preset. This feature was already reported before, although this is the first time it is being depicted.

New Apple Wallet and Health apps on iOS 17

Furthermore, the leaker also showed the mockups for the refreshed Apple Wallet application. Evidently, Cards and Passes have each a separate section that can be selected right on the top area wile a new navigation bar is located at the bottom housing buttons like Keys, IDs, and Orders, among others.

Mockups of the Apple Wallet and Apple Health apps on iOS 17 / © Twitter/u/Analyst941, Edited by NextPit

Meanwhile, the summary tab for Apple's Health is mentioned to be updated with a focus on graphics over text. In the unfinished render, it only presents the square widgets which could likely sport graphical data at a glance or overview.

Beyond the wallpaper and a couple of apps, the Control Center is expected to be drastically changed as well. However, there have not been any substantial clues on how this is going to look like. Lastly, Apple is scheduled to preview iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 on June 5 along with other operating systems like watchOS 10, macOS, and HomePod OS.

What are your thoughts on these reported changes and features on iOS 17? Do you think that Apple is right to offer a more optimized software experience for iPhones? Share to us your answers in the comment section.