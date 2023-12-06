iOS 17.2 RC Activates Qi2 and Faster Cameras to iPhones

Following the release of iOS 17.2 Beta 4 last week, Apple has now shipped the Release Candidate or RC version to developers and testers. The latest firmware suggests which new features and changes are going through the final version, and that should likely be rolled out to the public as early as this week or next week.

In the changelog that Apple has published, most of the features listed have already been introduced in the previous betas, including the new shortcut on Action Button and Journal app. However, there are a few items that are being removed and won't cut in the final, like the collaborative playlists on Apple Music.

Qi2 support on Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 14

What's added at the last minute are select vital enhancements, which include activation of Qi2 charging on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. It appears that Qi2 chargers have already backward compatibility with these older iPhone models and just needed a software update to be enabled.

For starters, Qi2 is based on Apple's MagSafe design and offers more efficient and faster charging speed. A slew of Qi2-enabled chargers and accessories are expected to be made available this December.

Apple's iPhone 14 gets Qi2 charging on iOS 17.2 / © nextpit

Wireless charging fix for Apple iPhone 15

There is also a fix to the ongoing wireless charging issues on some vehicles that users experienced with the new iPhone 15 (review) and iPhone 15 Pro. It was reported earlier that drivers have noticed their iPhones won't wirelessly charge on some GM vehicles. Although Apple has not specified which car makes and models are affected, the update is likely a general solution to all brands and covers GM.

But even before iOS 17.2, it was known that some BMW models were plagued by a wireless charging problem with the iPhone 15. The Cupertino has addressed this through the iOS 17.1.1 as a hotfix for the issue as well as with instances of slowing Wi-Fi connection.

Improved telephoto on the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

A more specific fix included in this software is for the telephoto camera on the iPhone 15 Pro (review) and iPhone 15 Pro Max (review). In the changelog, it is described that the focusing speed has been improved when using the telephoto sensor on the two iPhone camera phones.

In addition to this, Apple has added the ability to record 3D or spatial videos on the iPhone 15 Pro duo. The immersive videos can then be viewed on the new Apple Vision Pro XR/VR headset.

If you're not in the Developer Program of Apple, you should expect that the definitive iOS 17.2 update would be ready sometime this week or next week. Likewise, you can check out the rest of the new exciting features of iOS 17.2 on our hub. What's your favorite iOS 17.2 features so far? Share with us in the comments.