Hot topics

iOS 17.2 RC Activates Qi2 and Faster Cameras to iPhones

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Following the release of iOS 17.2 Beta 4 last week, Apple has now shipped the Release Candidate or RC version to developers and testers. The latest firmware suggests which new features and changes are going through the final version, and that should likely be rolled out to the public as early as this week or next week.

In the changelog that Apple has published, most of the features listed have already been introduced in the previous betas, including the new shortcut on Action Button and Journal app. However, there are a few items that are being removed and won't cut in the final, like the collaborative playlists on Apple Music.

Qi2 support on Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 14

What's added at the last minute are select vital enhancements, which include activation of Qi2 charging on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. It appears that Qi2 chargers have already backward compatibility with these older iPhone models and just needed a software update to be enabled.

For starters, Qi2 is based on Apple's MagSafe design and offers more efficient and faster charging speed. A slew of Qi2-enabled chargers and accessories are expected to be made available this December.

Apple iPhone 14 in Yellow
Apple's iPhone 14 gets Qi2 charging on iOS 17.2 / © nextpit

Wireless charging fix for Apple iPhone 15

There is also a fix to the ongoing wireless charging issues on some vehicles that users experienced with the new iPhone 15 (review) and iPhone 15 Pro. It was reported earlier that drivers have noticed their iPhones won't wirelessly charge on some GM vehicles. Although Apple has not specified which car makes and models are affected, the update is likely a general solution to all brands and covers GM.

But even before iOS 17.2, it was known that some BMW models were plagued by a wireless charging problem with the iPhone 15. The Cupertino has addressed this through the iOS 17.1.1 as a hotfix for the issue as well as with instances of slowing Wi-Fi connection.

Improved telephoto on the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

A more specific fix included in this software is for the telephoto camera on the iPhone 15 Pro (review) and iPhone 15 Pro Max (review). In the changelog, it is described that the focusing speed has been improved when using the telephoto sensor on the two iPhone camera phones.

In addition to this, Apple has added the ability to record 3D or spatial videos on the iPhone 15 Pro duo. The immersive videos can then be viewed on the new Apple Vision Pro XR/VR headset.

If you're not in the Developer Program of Apple, you should expect that the definitive iOS 17.2 update would be ready sometime this week or next week. Likewise, you can check out the rest of the new exciting features of iOS 17.2 on our hub. What's your favorite iOS 17.2 features so far? Share with us in the comments.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing