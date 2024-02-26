Hot topics

Apple HomePod-iPad Hybrid with a Wild Design Could Launch in 2025

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Apple HomePod Speaker Tablet Hybrid
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

It's been rumored that Apple has been developing radical iterations of its HomePod speakers, including one with an iPad-like display. Although there were clues present surrounding the device's existence, it's unlikely that this will be announced soon according to a new report.

As mentioned in Bloomberg's Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman reiterates that Apple is indeed planning to make a HomePod speaker with a detachable “iPad-like display”, which may be called as HomePod 3 or “HomePod Pro”. But he added that anything about this device is still unsure and Apple has not made anything concrete about its plan whether to start developing one at all.

Apple's “HomePod Pro” smart speaker-display hybrid launch date

However, it is seen that Apple could still launch the speaker device by 2025 if it has decided to go through with the device along with finalizing the design and specs. This is supported by the fact that the Cupertino tech company is said to be already in talks with its iPad suppliers to help them manufacture the display for the speaker.

Besides the HomePod speaker with an enlarged display, Apple is believed to be experimenting with other wild form factors of its speakers. Namely, it includes one that combines the Apple TV 4K and HomePod with a built-in camera that could be utilized for FaceTime and video calls. There is also a HomePod with an adjustable mechanical arm to hold the display.

Google Pixel Tablet
Google's Pixel Tablet gets a dedicated charging speaker dock that transforms the tablet into a smart display. / © nextpit

But among these devices, the one that is more apparent is a HomePod that can be used to dock the iPad tablet. At the same time, there was also a modified HomePod 2nd gen (review) with a convex display on top which has been allegedly pictured in the wild.

In addition to the hardware, latest software builds indicate Apple could combine the tvOS and HomePodOS as a platform to support speakers with displays. While not anything has been confirmed yet, perhaps we may see hear more details at the upcoming WWDC 2024 that is expected to be held in June.

Which smart speaker form do you think will be the most logical? Should Apple follow Google with its Pixel Tablet design and function? Share with us your opinion. We're eager to hear those.

Source: Bloomberg

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing