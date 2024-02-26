Apple HomePod-iPad Hybrid with a Wild Design Could Launch in 2025

It's been rumored that Apple has been developing radical iterations of its HomePod speakers, including one with an iPad-like display. Although there were clues present surrounding the device's existence, it's unlikely that this will be announced soon according to a new report.

As mentioned in Bloomberg's Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman reiterates that Apple is indeed planning to make a HomePod speaker with a detachable “iPad-like display”, which may be called as HomePod 3 or “HomePod Pro”. But he added that anything about this device is still unsure and Apple has not made anything concrete about its plan whether to start developing one at all.

Apple's “HomePod Pro” smart speaker-display hybrid launch date

However, it is seen that Apple could still launch the speaker device by 2025 if it has decided to go through with the device along with finalizing the design and specs. This is supported by the fact that the Cupertino tech company is said to be already in talks with its iPad suppliers to help them manufacture the display for the speaker.

Besides the HomePod speaker with an enlarged display, Apple is believed to be experimenting with other wild form factors of its speakers. Namely, it includes one that combines the Apple TV 4K and HomePod with a built-in camera that could be utilized for FaceTime and video calls. There is also a HomePod with an adjustable mechanical arm to hold the display.

Google's Pixel Tablet gets a dedicated charging speaker dock that transforms the tablet into a smart display. / © nextpit

But among these devices, the one that is more apparent is a HomePod that can be used to dock the iPad tablet. At the same time, there was also a modified HomePod 2nd gen (review) with a convex display on top which has been allegedly pictured in the wild.

In addition to the hardware, latest software builds indicate Apple could combine the tvOS and HomePodOS as a platform to support speakers with displays. While not anything has been confirmed yet, perhaps we may see hear more details at the upcoming WWDC 2024 that is expected to be held in June.

Which smart speaker form do you think will be the most logical? Should Apple follow Google with its Pixel Tablet design and function? Share with us your opinion. We're eager to hear those.