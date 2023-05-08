Apple's First-ever Foldable MacBook-iPad Device Has a Dual Screen

Early rumors suggest Apple will launch its first foldable device in the form of an iPad-MacBook hybrid in 2025 . Until now, details about it remain thin on the ground. Fortunately, developments in the patent department have kept us updated and propose that the Cupertino continues to develop its so-called foldable laptop behind the curtain.

The office of US Patent and Trademark, as spotted by Patently Apple, has recently published an application filed by Apple. While the listing doesn't reveal anything breakthrough, it does reveal the form and folding mechanism of the company's foldable device, which is described as a laptop computer.

Apple's new patent describes its foldable device more as a foldable 'laptop computer' than a tablet. / © Patently Apple

Hybrid MacBook-iPad foldable with dual screen

Furthermore, it explains that this aforementioned computer will have an inner flexible display in unknown diagonal size that stretches all the way from the top to bottom sections. These sections are then coupled using a hinge in the middle. There is also a mention of an outer display, which unlike on the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold we've reviewed that only boasts a single touch panel.

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED uses a hinge mechanism and only sports an inner flexible display. / © NextPit

In addition, the patent talks of a touch sensor that will accommodate the touch input on the lower portion of the foldable rather than having a dedicated mechanical keyboard to pair. It is said that the touch sensor is utilized on the outer screen as well.

The latest filing is one of the patent installments relating to this particular foldable. Unfortunately, it does not predict the exact timing or even how the device will be called whether it is going to bear a MacBook Fold moniker or similar. But based on prominent Apple leaker, Mark Gurman, the foldable could appear as early as 2025 before it is followed by an iPhone or iPad Fold.

What are your thoughts on Apple's concept of a folding MacBook or iPad? Tell us your answers in the comments.