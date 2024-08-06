Hot topics

Never Lose Your Keys Again: Apple's AirTag 4-Pack is 20% Off Today

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
NextPit Apple AirTag 5
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

If you're one of those who easily lose track of personal items like keys, wallets, and even your phone from time to time, a smart tag might be a great tool you should add to your arsenal. The Apple AirTag is among the favorite smart Bluetooth trackers for iPhone users. And now, you can pick it up for $79 from Amazon after a reduction of $20.

That's one of the lowest prices we've seen recently and only $5 shy from the record-low. Ultimately, this brings down the Apple AirTag for $20 a piece.

Why you should buy the Apple AirTag today

Apple's Find My network is one of the largest out there, so it's an advantage that an Apple user can take advantage using the AirTag (review). The smart tag is easily set up using the Find My app on iPhone or iPad before you attach it to your things. It supports precise tracking in addition to ringing when it is nearby for quicker finding.

Apple AirTag
Apple's AirTag now features Unwanted Tracking notification. / © nextpit

The Apple AirTag comes in a disc shape that you can slip onto your pouches and bags or have a holder when attaching it to your keyholders. It's also water and dust-resistance, meaning it would still operate if you tag your pet or car with it. Moreover, it has a replaceable CR 2032 battery that only needs to be replaced after a year or so, ditching the need to recharge them.

Added through a software update, the Apple AirTag supports cross-platform unwanted tracking alerts with Google's Find My Device network. This expands Apple's network while also keeping you safe from being stalked or followed. There's also a guide presented on how to disable discovered hidden smart tags near you.

Have you got a smart Bluetooth tracker? How do you use it? And what do you think of the Apple AirTag? Let us know in the comments.

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2024

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing