If you're one of those who easily lose track of personal items like keys, wallets, and even your phone from time to time, a smart tag might be a great tool you should add to your arsenal. The Apple AirTag is among the favorite smart Bluetooth trackers for iPhone users. And now, you can pick it up for $79 from Amazon after a reduction of $20.

That's one of the lowest prices we've seen recently and only $5 shy from the record-low. Ultimately, this brings down the Apple AirTag for $20 a piece.

Why you should buy the Apple AirTag today

Apple's Find My network is one of the largest out there, so it's an advantage that an Apple user can take advantage using the AirTag (review). The smart tag is easily set up using the Find My app on iPhone or iPad before you attach it to your things. It supports precise tracking in addition to ringing when it is nearby for quicker finding.

Apple's AirTag now features Unwanted Tracking notification. / © nextpit

The Apple AirTag comes in a disc shape that you can slip onto your pouches and bags or have a holder when attaching it to your keyholders. It's also water and dust-resistance, meaning it would still operate if you tag your pet or car with it. Moreover, it has a replaceable CR 2032 battery that only needs to be replaced after a year or so, ditching the need to recharge them.

Added through a software update, the Apple AirTag supports cross-platform unwanted tracking alerts with Google's Find My Device network. This expands Apple's network while also keeping you safe from being stalked or followed. There's also a guide presented on how to disable discovered hidden smart tags near you.

Have you got a smart Bluetooth tracker? How do you use it? And what do you think of the Apple AirTag? Let us know in the comments.