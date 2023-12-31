Secure Your Belongings with Apple's AirTag 4-Pack at 20% Less

If you're always thinking of securing your personal belongings including luggage, keychain, pets, or even cars, there's no better way than to tag them with smart Bluetooth trackers. And as we transition to 2024, there's a great opportunity to buy Apple's AirTag as the 4-pack bundle drops to $78, saving you 20 percent off its usual price.

With the deal, you get to acquire each tag for $19, compared to getting the tag individually at $29 regular price. Hence, it would make sense if you invest getting the quartet eventually.

Affiliate offer Apple AirTag Take 20 percent off the Apple AirTag 4-pack from Amazon.

Why the Apple AirTag is an ideal accessory for any iPhone or iPad user

Apple's AirTag (review) has been in the market for more than a couple of years already, but it doesn't make them any slouch in terms of smart tag functionalities. In fact, it continues to get more features and become a popular choice for users inside the walled garden of Apple.

The AirTag comes in a round form with size close to a dollar coin. It's thin and light at the same time, which makes it suitable to be attached to your pet's or keychain through a loop without adding a notable heft. You can also pair the smart tag with a fancier holder if you like to do so.

Google is working on a smart tag with the same Finder Network as Apple AirTag / © NextPit

Regarding the function, the AirTag features a U1 chipset with UWB or ultra-wideband frequency for more accurate tracking and positioning indoors via Apple's Find My network. Additionally, it gets an effective and loudspeaker that quickens the pinging in close range on top of Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC connectivity for easy pairing. Of course, the AirTag can also be tracked from the app even from far away.

The AirTag is compatible with iPhones and iPad while most of the advanced features are available with new models. Lastly, it lasts up to a year before you will need to replace its CR2032 battery.

Are you picking up the 4-pack with this offer? Tell us what do you think of the AirTag in the comments.