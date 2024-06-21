Apple's AirPods Max have always topped the best over-ear noise-cancelling headphones . The only shortcoming of the AirPods is the price. So, if you've been waiting for them to buy at a lower rate, now's the chance to plunge in as they fall to $449 from the usual $549.

That's a big and rare $100 reduction (18 percent) for the Apple AirPods Max, and although it's not the record low, it is still shy of it. More importantly, the sale has all colorways of the headphones discounted.

Why the Apple AirPods Max are still popular

The Apple AirPods Max (review) are getting long in the tooth, but they are still phenomenal over-headphones for iPhone users, for good reason.

In their class, the AirPods Max are among those that come with a premium and unique exterior. The headband comes in a covered stainless frame and gets a knit mesh while the inner ear cups are wrapped in a custom mesh textile. These ear cups' shells are built in anodized aluminum and fitted with a digital crown and button dedicated to ANC.

Apple's AirPods Max headband branches give it a modern look. / © nextpit

Our colleague Antoine who reviewed the AirPods Max thought the headphones to have a fairly good audio quality, but it is in the ANC that he said the audio cans excel the most. He even considered the noise-canceling capabilities to be “excellent” while the transparency mode and spatial audio are also said to be “best in the market.”

The AirPods Max are compatible with iPhones and iPads, and they come with the rich array of usability features. These include having a port sensor, automatic pause/play, multipoint pairing, and fast pairing with Apple devices in addition to Siri.

Apple's AirPods Max provide 20 hours of playback time with the noise-canceling function enabled. While that value is average when compared to their price range, you can squeeze out a few more hours if you will combine usage without the ANC or transparency.

Which Apple AirPods Max finish are you planning to pick? Share with us your plans in the comments.