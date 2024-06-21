Hot topics

Apple's AirPods Max are on Sale with $100 Off in All Colors

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Apple AirPods Max
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Apple's AirPods Max have always topped the best over-ear noise-cancelling headphones. The only shortcoming of the AirPods is the price. So, if you've been waiting for them to buy at a lower rate, now's the chance to plunge in as they fall to $449 from the usual $549.

That's a big and rare $100 reduction (18 percent) for the Apple AirPods Max, and although it's not the record low, it is still shy of it. More importantly, the sale has all colorways of the headphones discounted.

Why the Apple AirPods Max are still popular

The Apple AirPods Max (review) are getting long in the tooth, but they are still phenomenal over-headphones for iPhone users, for good reason.

In their class, the AirPods Max are among those that come with a premium and unique exterior. The headband comes in a covered stainless frame and gets a knit mesh while the inner ear cups are wrapped in a custom mesh textile. These ear cups' shells are built in anodized aluminum and fitted with a digital crown and button dedicated to ANC.

AirPods Max viewed from the side
Apple's AirPods Max headband branches give it a modern look. / © nextpit

Our colleague Antoine who reviewed the AirPods Max thought the headphones to have a fairly good audio quality, but it is in the ANC that he said the audio cans excel the most. He even considered the noise-canceling capabilities to be “excellent” while the transparency mode and spatial audio are also said to be “best in the market.”

The AirPods Max are compatible with iPhones and iPads, and they come with the rich array of usability features. These include having a port sensor, automatic pause/play, multipoint pairing, and fast pairing with Apple devices in addition to Siri.

Apple's AirPods Max provide 20 hours of playback time with the noise-canceling function enabled. While that value is average when compared to their price range, you can squeeze out a few more hours if you will combine usage without the ANC or transparency.

Which Apple AirPods Max finish are you planning to pick? Share with us your plans in the comments.

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing