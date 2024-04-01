M3 iPad Pro and iPad Air Release is Reportedly Pushed in May

The past weeks have seen a few claims of Apple launching new iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets in March. But with April already unfolding, it proves that those were rather wrong forecasts. A new report from a more reliable leaker suggests that the Cupertino tech giant will eventually launch and release the new iPads in May, which is just a month a way from now.

When is the OLED iPad Pro and 2024 iPad Air launching?

According to the unnamed source cited by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's suppliers are already ramping up productions of the upcoming iPad Pro and iPad Air slabs in China. With that, it is believed that these devices will possibly be unveiled in early May followed by the first shipment in the same month.

It was also noted that Apple originally intended to release these iPads at an earlier time frame. However, the company was not able to finish polishing the new iPadOS 18 iteration that the tablets are supposed to boot on. As a result, the developers are said to be in the works to wrap up the software before May.

Apple's iPad Air 12.9-inch is getting a redesigned rear camera / © 91Mobiles

The source also mentioned that Apple's switch to OLED screen has caused delay as manufacturing of the type of display panel requires new processing methods compared to making mini-LED in the 2022 iPad Pro (review). As we know, only the 2024 iPad Pro will be adopting to OLED as the iPad Air is sticking with LCD.

A snappy M3 chipset to power all new iPad

Gurman added that all four iPad models will enlist the Apple M3 chipset, contrary to some reports that only the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro will take advantage of the newer chipset. However, we might still see the company differentiate the chipset by incorporating a beefier version such as with a higher GPU core or faster Neural Engine setup in the iPad Pro.

Elsewhere, the iPad Pro is said to feature a slightly enlarged screen estate which is brought by reduced bezels. It should also bring a sleeker form factor compared to its predecessor.

As for the iPad Air, a new 12.9-inch variant is joining the 10.9-inch option. Based on the leaked schematics, both should feature a slightly revamped exterior with the rear camera module housed on an elliptical island and the selfie camera repositioned in the landscape side.

Alongside the new iPads, Apple is expected to unveil an array of official accessories including keyboards, cases, and a next-gen Apple Pencil.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 10 (2022)

What's your plan this year? Are you looking to upgrade to any of these new iPads? Tell us in the comments.