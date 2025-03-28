Hot topics

With spring in full swing, you might be planning more outdoor camping trips or road trips, and a power station can be a valuable addition to your gear. Right now, Anker’s Solix C1000 portable power station is heavily discounted by 55% for Amazon’s Spring Sale, bringing the price down to $449 from $999.

While this isn’t the absolute lowest price for the power station, it’s just $20 shy of the record low we saw last month. Alternatively, you can pick up the solar generator set with a 200W panel for $699, which is $500 less than usual.

Why You Need the Anker Solix C1000

Anker’s Solix C1000 is one of the most popular 1 kWh power stations available. It packs a 1,056Wh battery while remaining lightweight, compact, and more durable than many alternatives with the same capacity. With two large handles, it's easy to maneuver and transport. The expandable LFP battery also offers a long lifecycle, with Anker rating it to retain 70% of its health after 3,000 cycles.

When it comes to powering devices, the Solix C1000 delivers 1,800W of output with a 2,400W surge capacity. This means it can power high-energy appliances like an electric grill, a coffee maker, or even a mini fridge. The station also features 11 ports, including multiple AC sockets and USB ports for smaller gadgets. Additionally, a built-in front-facing LED lamp provides bright illumination, making it handy for nighttime use.

Anker Solix C1000 portable power station and solar generator
Anker's Solix C1000 portable power station supports solar charging for up to 600 watts / © Anker

Charging the Solix C1000 is also incredibly fast. Using a standard wall outlet, it can refill from 0 to 100% in just 58 minutes. For those relying on solar charging, it supports fast top-ups with solar panels. If paired with a 600W panel, it can be fully recharged in under 2 hours—perfect for off-grid adventures like camping or beach trips.

Another convenient feature is the ability to manage the power station through the Anker mobile app. This allows users to adjust AC wattage levels, monitor battery status, and control ports remotely.

Are you planning an outdoor trip this spring? What do you think of the Solix C1000? Let us know in the comments!

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

