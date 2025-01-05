Hot topics

Anker's Solix C1000 Power Station is 50% Off via Coupon: How to Buy

Anker Solix C1000 best price power station
© Anker
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

If you're in the market for a compact and efficient power station, Anker's Solix series is worth exploring. For example, the Anker Solix C1000, one of our favorites, is currently on sale on Amazon. The retailer is offering a $500 coupon, allowing you to snag the Solix C1000 for just $499, a 50 percent discount off its regular price of $998.

To take advantage of this deal, simply apply the coupon before checking out. Additionally, the offer extends to the solar generator bundle, which includes a 200-watt solar panel. This set is now available for $799, nearly half off its original price of $1,548.

Why Choose the Anker Solix C1000?

The Anker Solix C1000 provides a dependable 1,056 Wh battery capacity, expandable to 2,112 Wh. It uses LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) cell technology, ensuring a long lifespan. According to Anker, the battery retains 80 percent health even after 3,000 full cycles.

The Solix C1000 delivers up to 1,800 watts of continuous power, with a peak output of 2,400 watts. This makes it capable of powering high-demand appliances at home or outdoors. For example, it can run an electric grill for an hour or a portable coffee maker for over two and a half hours.

Anker Solix C1000
Anker Solix C1000 features multiple AC sockets and USB ports. / © Anker

With six AC outlets and multiple fast-charging ports (USB-C and USB-A), the Solix C1000 supports simultaneous device connections. Despite its robust capacity and interface, it’s lighter and more compact than many competing 1 kWh power stations for easier transport.

Recharging the Solix C1000 is quick and straightforward. When plugged into a standard wall outlet, it can go from 0% to full in under an hour. For outdoor enthusiasts, it supports solar charging, enabling you to replenish the battery using solar panels while camping or convert it into a balcony solar power system.

The Solix C1000 is equipped with a suite of smart features, including a Battery Management System (BMS), smart temperature control, and Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) functionality. It also features Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to monitor and customize settings via the mobile app. Through the app, you can adjust charging speeds, track status updates, and receive alerts.

Which feature of the Anker Solix C1000 stands out to you the most? Are you planning to invest in one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

