Android gets new features: Google makes your smartphone better

Google wants to sweeten the wait until the release of Android 13 a bit. The company has announced some improvements to existing features and apps that are installed on most smartphones. Even older phones can use the new features for the most part.

TL;DR

Google announces new features and improvements.

No operating system update necessary.

Among other things, a grammar checker and new functions for the Messages app appear.

Today, we have more news coming from Mountain View. In addition to the feature drop at the beginning of the week, Google just announced more goodies for Android, which talks about new functions and improvements for apps. And the best thing is: You are not bound to (almost) any Android version! This means that even older devices can use the update.

The new features

With Nearby Share, Google now wants to offer the possibility to share content with more than one person. Be it photos, documents or videos - you can now share everything to multiple people at once, as long as they are near you. The only requirement for this is Android 6.0.

The most interesting change for me, however, is the grammar check. In the future, it will not only be possible to check spelling with Gboard, but also grammar. You will be offered suggestions for improvement if something is not quite right grammatically. So far, this function is only available in English.

The grammar check looks really promising / © Google

Another new feature concerns the Messages app of Android smartphones. In addition to countless new and revised emojis, the iPhone is now also better integrated. So when you receive a message from an Apple device, you'll be shown the actual emoji and not just the corresponding keyboard shortcut.

Quality-of-life improvements

Furthermore, Google has also made some quality-of-life improvements. For example, as a Google Pixel user, you will be able to add depth of field to photos in the future. This affects not only people but also animals and plants. And for all Instagram fans: Yes, it is also possible with your food.

Live transcription has so far been reserved for the Google Pixel 6 in offline mode. This is about to change. Not only Pixel users will be able to access the practical offline tool in the future. In the future, any capable smartphone will be able to transcribe without data consumption.

Live transcription offline in the future! / © Google

Google also lists some other minor changes. On the one hand, Google TV now shows you certain content with highlights, which could be suitable for you. Secondly, the lock screen gets a new widget that shows your active screen time. In the US, it will also possible to pay parking fees with the smartphone.

There is no exact release date yet. However, the improvements and new features should appear quite soon on your smartphones in the form of app updates.

What do you think of the updates? Do you think they make sense? Let us know in the comments!