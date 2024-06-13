In addition to new features arriving in Android 15 , Google also announced a slew of new theft protection features that will arrive on numerous Android phones and tablets without having to wait for the next major OS version. Now, Google has started to roll out two of the security features.

New Anti-Theft features on Android

As confirmed by Google (via SamMobile), the Internet search giant plans to release Theft Detection Lock and Offline Device Lock first to users in Brazil next month. These features will arrive in beta form and users can be notified by signing up with Google Brazil's Android website.

Theft Detection Lock was described by Google as a safeguard and deterrence for stolen Android devices. This tool relies on Google AI to detect device movements associated with theft. Once the AI determines the handset as stolen, anti-theft measures will be activated, including locking your smartphone's screen and subsequently requiring biometrics or a PIN to unlock the device.

Google debuts new anti-theft security features on Android. / © Google

Meanwhile, Offline Device Lock works remotely by locking your phone's screen if a thief tries to disconnect it from a cellular network or Wi-Fi. It will also use algorithms like failed PIN and biometrics input before locking your device automatically, ensuring your personal data cannot be accessed.

With both security features enabled, it might prevent a rise in the number of phone thefts in Brazil and other regions. Google mentioned these enhancements are compatible with devices running on Android 10+ and will arrive via a Google Play service update.

Android's version of Stolen Device Protection

Apart from Theft Detection Lock and Offline Device Lock, new authentication features are touted to arrive in select devices via Android 15. These include an upgrade to Android factory reset which will require the existing Google account and password before the device can be fully reset.

Google will also make it difficult for thieves to apply changes to your credentials even if your PIN code is compromised. As explained earlier, additional biometric authentication will be required if they try to tweak sensitive settings like passwords, turning off Find My Device, or accessing passkeys, which is similar to how Apple's Stolen Device Protection works.

Another feature that will arrive on Android 15 is Private Space. As the name implies, it will add a dedicated container in your apps screen where you can lock away sensitive apps, with notifications and data hidden from the system. Accessing them will require a security lock or biometric authentication.

Do you think these new Android security features will discourage thieves from stealing your device? Let's discuss your answers in the comments.