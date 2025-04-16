Hot topics

Android 16 Could Make Stealing Your Data Much Harder

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit OnePlus 13 Display Test
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

One of the significant security additions to Android last year has been the Theft Protection feature, which incorporates a set of security features, including Identity Check, designed to add an extra layer of protection for devices with compromised passcodes. However, this feature is currently limited to Pixel and Galaxy devices. New information hints that it could be introduced to a wider range of Android devices with Android 16.

How Identity Check Enhances Security

Beyond automatic locking triggered by suspected theft or offline detection, Identity Check requires biometric authentication (fingerprint or face recognition) when a compromised passcode, PIN, or security pattern is detected. This forces the user to authenticate with biometrics before accessing or modifying saved passkeys and passwords in apps and services, as well as before performing sensitive actions like turning off Find My Device.

This is a notable security improvement that can deter thieves and unauthorized users from accessing sensitive data or carrying out malicious actions after gaining possession of a device.

New anti-theft security features coming to Android
Google debuts new anti-theft security features on Android while Pixel and Galaxy devices get Identity Check as an extra security tool. / © Google

Currently, Identity Check is available on Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices running One UI 7 based on Android 15. However, according to findings by Android Authority, the feature is also present on the OnePlus 13 (review) running Android 16 Beta. This suggests that Google intends to roll out Identity Check to a broader user base through the Android 16 update later this year.

It's also possible that Google could enable Identity Check through a separate update, separate from the full Android OS upgrade. However, we can only confirm when more OEMs adopt the Android 16 beta in the coming weeks.

The availability of Android 16 is expected to be announced at Google I/O in May, although it may take some time for manufacturers to release it for their specific devices.

In addition to Theft Detection, Google has recently introduced automatic reboot functionality to Android. This feature forces a device to restart and enter the "Before First Unlock" (BFU) state after being locked for three consecutive days. The BFU state locks encryption keys, making it more challenging for unauthorized individuals to access the device's data.

Have you checked if your Android phone has the Theft Protection feature enabled? Do you find it to be a useful security tool? We welcome your thoughts in the comments.

Source: Android Authority

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2025

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing