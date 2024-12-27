Android 15: Which Phones Are Expected to Get the Update?
The stable Android 15 update is now available for select devices, with Google Pixel, OnePlus, and Motorola smartphones among the first to receive it. For those eager to know when their device will get the update, we offer a comprehensive list of release dates based on the official update policies of major brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Nothing.
For most OEMs, Android 15's release schedule has been different this year, with the new Google Pixel flagships missing the software at launch and Samsung's One UI 7 rollout turning out to be delayed. Regardless, the stable Android 15 has started to hit devices before the year's for some manufacturers including Nothing, OnePlus, Motorola, and Vivo.
If you're curious to know if the Android 15 update is ready for your device, check out the lists below.
As the flagship series for the Android operating system, the Pixel phones were supposed to be updated first, but this changed this year with Vivo beating Google. And since the Pixel 9 phones launched before the Android 15 release in 2024, the list of Google phones eligible for the next Android release is bigger this time.
- Google Pixel 6
- Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Google Pixel 6a
- Google Pixel 7
- Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Google Pixel 7a
- Google Pixel 8
- Google Pixel 8 Pro
- Google Pixel Fold
- Google Pixel 9
- Google Pixel 9 Pro
- Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
- Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Samsung
Samsung has been delivering on its promise of better supporting its phones, after many (truly many) years of lackluster updates. The South Korean company currently offers a clear software policy for its phones, allowing its customers to know how long their phones will be kept updated against security threats.
However, Samsung announced at SDC 2024 that the One UI 7 based on Android 15 will only be released to the public in early 2025, perhaps along with the Galaxy S25 debut. But for developers and testers, the Koreans launched a public One UI 7 beta on December 5th—you can check the changes in the linked article.
Galaxy phones promised to receive Android 15:
- Samsung Galaxy A05
- Samsung Galaxy A05s
- Samsung Galaxy A14
- Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A15
- Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A24
- Samsung Galaxy A25
- Samsung Galaxy A33
- Samsung Galaxy A34
- Samsung Galaxy A35
- Samsung Galaxy A53
- Samsung Galaxy A54
- Samsung Galaxy A55
- Samsung Galaxy A73
- Samsung Galaxy S21
- Samsung Galaxy S21+
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S22
- Samsung Galaxy S22+
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S23
- Samsung Galaxy S23+
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S24
- Samsung Galaxy S24+
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
- Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy XCover 7
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Xiaomi
Xiaomi unveiled HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15, alongside the launch of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro on October 28. Following the Chinese models, the company has also confirmed the release schedule for the global Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco models.
Accordingly, HyperOS 2.0 will be released first to the Xiaomi Mi Mix Flip, Xiaomi 14T, 14T Pro, 14, 14 Ultra, and 13T Pro starting in November. In addition to these flagships, the Redmini Note 13 series, Poco X6 (Pro), Poco F6 Pro, and Poco M6 Pro are also slated to get the software for the same month.
The initial release will be followed by the Xiaomi Pad 6, 13T series, 13, 12T, 12 Pro, 12, and other Redmi and Poco tablets and handsets starting in December. This will continue in early 2025 for more devices.
Xiaomi devices getting HyperOS 2 starting in November 2024:
- Xiaomi 13T Pro
- Xiaomi 14
- Xiaomi 14 Ultra
- Xiaomi 14T
- Xiaomi 14T Pro
- Xiaomi MIX Flip
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G
- Poco F6 Pro
- Poco M6 Pro 5G
- Poco X6
- Poco X6 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4
Xiaomi devices getting HyperOS 2 starting in December 2024:
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12T
- Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Xiaomi 13
- Xiaomi 13 Lite
- Xiaomi 13 Pro
- Xiaomi 13 Ultra
- Xiaomi 13T
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Pad 6
- Xiaomi Poco C65
- Xiaomi Poco C75
- Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
- Xiaomi Poco F5
- Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro
- Xiaomi Poco F6
- Xiaomi Poco M6
- Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
- Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Poco Pad
- Xiaomi Redmi 12
- Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi 13
- Xiaomi Redmi 13C
- Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi K50i
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S
- Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE
- Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE 8.7
- Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G
OnePlus
OnePlus managed to match Samsung's software update policy in the flagship space, and not only that, managed to silence its critics by launching truly interesting phones in 2023 such as the OnePlus Open.
As for the Android 15 release, OnePlus also managed to beat Samsung to the punch. OnePlus released the definitive OxygenOS 15 firmware based on the major Android software to the OnePlus 12 and 12R by November, followed by more models like the OnePlus 12 and 12R in December. The OnePlus Pad is also one of the tablets to be updated to Android 15.
OnePlus phones updating to Android 15:
- OnePlus 12
- OnePlus 12R
- OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G
- OnePlus Open
- OnePlus Pad 2
- OnePlus 11 5G
- OnePlus 11R 5G
- OnePlus Pad
OnePlus phones expected to receive Android 15:
- OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
- OnePlus 10R 5G
- OnePlus 10T 5G
- OnePlus Nord 3 5G
- OnePlus Nord 4
- OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G
- OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G / OnePlus N30 SE
- OnePlus Nord CE 4
Oppo
OnePlus' sister company, Oppo, is among the last to announce the Android 15 roadmap for its global devices. Like the usual naming convention, its update will be called ColorOS 15 and will share some core with the OxygenOS 15 of OnePlus.
ColorOS 15 is compatible with a wide range of Oppo smartphones and tablets. However, the first set of devices only includes the Find N3, Find N3 Flip foldable, and the Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G, with all scheduled to get the software in November 2024. These are followed by more devices, including Reno 12 and Reno 11 series, in December, while a longer list is slated in 2025.
Oppo phones updating to Android 15:
- Oppo Find X7
- Oppo Find X7 Ultra
- Oppo Find X6
- Oppo Find X6 Pro
- Oppo Find X5
- Oppo Find X5 pro
- Oppo F27 5G
- Oppo Find N3
- Oppo Find N3 Flip
- Oppo Find N2
- Oppo Find N2 Flip
- Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno 12 F 5G
- Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G
- Oppo F25 Pro 5G
- Oppo F23 5G
Oppo and Reno devices confirmed to get Android 15:
- Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G
- Oppo K12x 5G
- Oppo Pad 2
- Oppo Pad 3 Pro
- Oppo Reno 10 5G
- Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G
- Oppo Reno 11 5G
- Oppo Reno 11 F 5G
- Oppo Reno 11 FS
- Oppo Reno 11A
- Oppo Reno 12 5G
- Oppo Reno 12 F
- Oppo Reno 12 F5 5G
- Oppo Reno 12 FS
- Oppo Reno 8T
- Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Sony
With a small phone lineup, Sony has been pretty consistent when it comes to Android updates, even if the Japanese company has not really committed to an official update policy. These are the Xperia phones expected to receive the Android 15 update:
Sony Xperia phones updating to Android 15:
- Sony Xperia 1 VI
Sony Xperia phones expected to receive Android 15:
- Sony Xperia 1 IV
- Sony Xperia 1 V
- Sony Xperia 5 IV
- Sony Xperia 5 V
- Sony Xperia 10 V
- Sony Xperia 10 VI
- Sony Xperia Pro-I
Asus
The Taiwanese company's Android commitment was briefly questioned in 2023, with rumors about a possible end of the Zenfone line quickly denied by Asus. Its small flagship lineup and short update policy—traditionally only two Android upgrades—makes for a very short list of Zenfone and ROG Phones receiving the Android 15 update:
- Asus ROG Phone 7
- Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
- Asus ROG Phone 8
- Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
- Asus Zenfone 10
- Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
Motorola
Motorola hasn't announced the complete list of devices set to receive the Android 15 update. But the company's website already lists some more potential candidates. These include various Moto G mid-range models as well as the latest Motorola foldable smartphones.
Motorola phones receiving the stable Android 15:
- Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
- Motorola Edge 50 Pro
Motorola phones expected to be updated to Android 15:
- Moto G Power 5G (2024)
- Moto G 5G (2024)
- Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
- Moto G34 (5G)
- Moto G35
- Moto G45
- Moto G55
- Moto G75
- Moto G85
- Motorola Edge (2023)
- Motorola Edge+ (2023)
- Motorola Edge (2024)
- Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Motorola Edge 50
- Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 50 Neo
- Motorola Razr (2023) in the US / Razr 40
- Motorola Razr+ (2023) in the US / Razr 40 Ultra
- Motorola Razr (2024) in the US/ Razr 50
- Motorola Razr+ (2024) in the US / Razr 50 Ultra
Nothing
Nothing is one of the first manufacturers to commence the Android 15 beta program, with the update coming as Nothing OS 3.0. It confirmed that all Nothing Phone models will get Android 15, including the CMF Phone 1. Furthermore, the company is also among the major Android makers that released the stable update.
Nothing Phones receiving the stable Nothing OS 3.0:
Nothing Phones on beta Nothing OS 3.0:
- Nothing Phone (2a) Plus
- Nothing Phone (1)
- Nothing's instructions for the test program
- Additionally, the CMF Phone 1 is eligible to get the stable Android 15 update.
Other brands
In addition to the models above, these brands are also taking part in the Android 15 public beta test:
Honor
Vivo
Vivo managed to beat not only Samsung but also Google at its own game. The Chinese brand released the stable Android 15 update before other brands to its Vivo X Fold 3 Pro smartphone, with its FuntouchOS 15 release. The next phones should be the ones that were in the beta program:
- iQOO 12
- Vivo X100 (Pro)
- Vivo X90, X90s, X90 Pro, X90 Pro+
Vivo phones expected to receive Android 15:
- Vivo X80, X80 Pro
- Vivo X Fold2
- Vivo X Flip
- Vivo V40 SE
- Vivo V30, V30e, V30 SE, V30 Pro, V30 Lite 4G
- Vivo's instructions for the Funtouch OS/Android 15 public beta test
Other brands and devices
- Lenovo Tab Extreme (beta installation instructions)
- Realme 12 Pro+ 5G (beta installation instructions)
- Sharp Aquos Sense 8 (beta installation instructions)
- Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G (beta installation instructions)
We'll keep this list updated as brands announce their software update schedules. If we missed a specific model, feel free to let us know in the comments!
This article was last updated on December 27, 2024, with new additions from Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus and Oppo.