Android 14: Which Phones Will Get the Update?

NextPit Google Pixel 7 ProReview Test
Rubens Eishima
As with the past couple of years, 2023 saw the release of yet another Android version, Android 14 (or Upside down cake for those with a preference for dessert names). With that, the same question pops up every single year: Which smartphones will receive the Android 14 update? Apart from the already updated Pixel models, this article lists the smartphones that are promised or expected to be updated to the new Android release in 2023 (and 2024 in some cases).

After many brands improved their update policy throughout 2022, the Android 14 update frequency is expected to be even better. Especially when it comes to flagship devices, the biggest brands are now standardizing in promising at least three Android upgrades, but unfortunately, not all of them extended the revised policies to older models.

Long before the Android 14 stable release, we already knew which Pixel phones would get the update. For the other brands, we can reasonably predict some of the phones that will be updated, based on previous Android versions' rollouts.

Google

As usual, the Pixel phone line was the first to receive the update. These Google smartphones are already showing the upgrade notification for the operating system 2023 upgrade:

Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro
The Pixel 7 Pro (left) and Pixel 7 were first in line for Android 14. / © nextpit

Samsung

Samsung delivered when it came to the Android 13 updates, with many low-end devices from the South Korean brand receiving the new version before some of its rivals' flagships. Samsung executives suggested the Android 14 rollout could be even faster, further raising the bar for its opponents, especially when compared to Chinese brands.

With that said, these are the Galaxy smartphones expected to be updated to Android 14 with OneUI 6.

Galaxy phones already updating to Android 14:

Galaxy phones promised to receive Android 14:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is promised to receive Android 14 before December. / © nextpit

Xiaomi

Keeping up with rivals Samsung and Oppo/OnePlus, Xiaomi offers a page (admittedly geared towards corporate customers) that lists models that will receive specific Android versions. Despite lagging behind when it comes to timely updates, Xiaomi at least offers a better idea of which version upgrades will selected handsets receive, and most importantly, security patches that will still be provided for these models.

Curiously, despite the MIUI replacement, HyperOS shipping with Android 14, the initial batch of Xiaomi phones getting the new Google operating system are updating the traditional MIUI skin.

Xiaomi phones updating to Android 14:

Expected devices

With the new HyperOS replacing the veteran MIUI in time for the Xiaomi 14 launch, the Chinese brand is expected to announce more models as soon as it makes the traditional launch showcasing all the new features. 

Xiaomi 13 Pro
The Xiaomi 13 Pro is covered by the brand's promise of at least three version updates. / © nextpit

Oppo

Oppo, alongside its subsidiary OnePlus started its Android 14 update before the end of 2023. The company also announced an initial list of smartphones that will be updated to the new system.

Oppo ColorOS 14 + Android 14
Oppo's schedule for Android 14 is apparently improved over the previous version. / © Oppo

 

Oppo phones updating to Android 14:

Oppo phones promised the Android 14 update:

  • Oppo A18
  • Oppo A38
  • Oppo A58
  • Oppo A77 5G
  • Oppo A78 5G
  • Oppo A96
  • Oppo A98 5G
  • Oppo F21 Pro 5G
  • Oppo F23 5G
  • Oppo Find N3
  • Oppo Find N3 Flip
  • Oppo Find X3 Pro
  • Oppo Find X5 Lite
  • Oppo Find X6
  • Oppo Find X6 Pro
  • Oppo Reno 5 Z 5G
  • Oppo Reno 6 5G
  • Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G
  • Oppo Reno 6 Z 5G
  • Oppo Reno 7 5G
  • Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
  • Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G
  • Oppo Reno 8 5G
  • Oppo Reno 8 T
  • Oppo Reno 8 T 5G
  • Oppo Reno 8 Z 5G
  • Oppo Reno 9
  • Oppo Reno 9 Pro
  • Oppo Reno 9 Pro+
  • Oppo Reno 10 5G
  • Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Find N2
The compact foldable Find N2 should also receive Android 14. / © nextpit

Vivo & iQOO

Vivo is not as clear as its sibling Oppo when it comes to the number of Android updates for its smartphones, especially in the mid-range and entry-level models. Nevertheless, at least these Vivo models should be updated to Android 14:

Vivo & iQOO phones updating to Funtouch OS 14:

Vivo & iQOO phones expected to receive Android 14:

  • iQOO 7 Legend
  • iQOO 9
  • iQOO 9 Pro
  • iQOO 9 SE
  • iQOO 9T
  • iQOO Neo 6
  • iQOO Neo 7
  • iQOO Neo 7 Pro
  • iQOO Z6
  • iQOO Z6 5G
  • iQOO Z6 Lite
  • iQOO Z7
  • iQOO Z7 Pro
  • iQOO Z7s
  • Vivo T1
  • Vivo T1 5G
  • Vivo T1 Pro 5G
  • Vivo T2 5G
  • Vivo T2 Pro 5G
  • Vivo T2x 5G
  • Vivo V23e 5G
  • Vivo V25
  • Vivo V25 Pro
  • Vivo V27
  • Vivo V27 Pro
  • Vivo V29
  • Vivo V29 Pro
  • Vivo V29e
  • Vivo X60
  • Vivo X60 Pro
  • Vivo X60 Pro+
  • Vivo X70 Pro
  • Vivo X70 Pro+
  • Vivo X80
  • Vivo X80 Pro
  • Vivo X90
  • Vivo X90 Pro
  • Vivo Y35
  • Vivo Y36
  • Vivo Y56 5G
  • Vivo Y75 5G
  • Vivo Y100
  • Vivo Y100A
Vivo X80 Pro
The X80 Pro was one of the first Vivo phones to receive Android 13 and is expected to be updated to Android 14. / © nextpit

Realme

With the Realme 9 and GT2 lines, the Chinese brand improved its update policy for the mid-range and flagship models. We are talking of at least two and three Android updates, respectively. As in previous roll-outs, Realme is offering the update on an "early access" system:

Realme phones updating to Android 14:

Realme phones expected to receive Android 14:

  • Realme 9 4G
  • Realme 9 5G
  • Realme 9 Pro 5G
  • Realme 9 Pro+
  • Realme 10
  • Realme 10 5G
  • Realme 10 Pro
  • Realme 10 Pro+
  • Realme 11
  • Realme 11 Pro
  • Realme 11x
  • Realme C51
  • Realme C53
  • Realme C55
  • Realme GT 2
  • Realme GT 5G
  • Realme GT Neo 3T
  • Realme Narzo 50 5G
  • Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
  • Realme Narzo 60
  • Realme Narzo 60 Pro
  • Realme Narzo 60x
  • Realme Narzo N55
Realme 10
The Realme GT line is promised 3 Android updates. / © nextpit

OnePlus

OnePlus—together with its parent company Oppo—matched Samsung's update policy when it comes to flagship models, but its position concerning mid-range and entry-level Nord devices is still a bit murky. So far, the brand's Android 14 list includes:

OnePlus phones updating to Android 14:

OnePlus phones expected to receive Android 14:

OnePlus 10T 5G massive discount sale Android Days
The OnePlus 10T is already receiving Android 14. / © nextpit

Motorola/Lenovo

With a renewed interest in the flagship space with its Edge range, Motorola is still lagging when it comes to software updates but is apparently improving its message to try to win back some market share.

Motorola Edge 30 Neo
Hello Moto, hopefully, with Android 14 on the Edge 30 Neo. / © nextpit

Sony

Sony is still hanging around in the smartphone market with a small but clear selection of devices, even taking part in the Android beta program for the past two years. These are expected to be updated to Android 14:

Xperia phones updating to Android 14:

Xperia phones expected to receive Android 14:

Sony Xperia 5 IV
Xperias are still very divisive phones, even in nextpit's editorial team. / © nextpit

Asus

Asus is another brand that has been part of the Android beta program, ensuring a fast update to its latest ZenFone and ROG Phone smartphones. With their close collaboration with Qualcomm, we should see Android 14 coming to these Asus devices:

Asus phones updating to Android 14:

Asus phones expected to receive Android 14:

Asus Zenfone 9 display
The compact ZenFone 9 is in line to receive Android 14. / © nextpit

Other brands

A couple of other brands already showed an early commitment to Android 14, with devices enrolling in the Beta releases. Some of them are distributing the new version:

Devices updating to Android 14: 

  • Nokia G42
  • Nothing Phone (1)
  • Nothing Phone (2)

Other devices expected to receive Android 14:

  • Lenovo Tab Extreme tablet
  • Tecno Camon 20

This list will be updated once the brands announce their update schedules. Are you looking forward to seeing Android 14 on your phone? Did we leave out a specific model? Please let us know in the comments!

This article was last updated in March 2024 with additional OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, and Xiaomi updates.

Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps. I tend to not only value performance and specifications, but also things like repairability, durability, and manufacturer support. I tend to prioritize the end-user's point of view whenever possible.

Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
