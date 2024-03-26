Android 14: Which Phones Will Get the Update?
As with the past couple of years, 2023 saw the release of yet another Android version, Android 14 (or Upside down cake for those with a preference for dessert names). With that, the same question pops up every single year: Which smartphones will receive the Android 14 update? Apart from the already updated Pixel models, this article lists the smartphones that are promised or expected to be updated to the new Android release in 2023 (and 2024 in some cases).
After many brands improved their update policy throughout 2022, the Android 14 update frequency is expected to be even better. Especially when it comes to flagship devices, the biggest brands are now standardizing in promising at least three Android upgrades, but unfortunately, not all of them extended the revised policies to older models.
Long before the Android 14 stable release, we already knew which Pixel phones would get the update. For the other brands, we can reasonably predict some of the phones that will be updated, based on previous Android versions' rollouts.
As usual, the Pixel phone line was the first to receive the update. These Google smartphones are already showing the upgrade notification for the operating system 2023 upgrade:
- Google Pixel 4a (review)
- Google Pixel 4a 5G (review)
- Google Pixel 5 (review)
- Google Pixel 5a
- Google Pixel 6 (review)
- Google Pixel 6 Pro (review)
- Google Pixel 6a (review)
- Google Pixel 7 (review)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro (review)
- Google Pixel 7a (review)
- Google Pixel Fold (review)
Samsung
Samsung delivered when it came to the Android 13 updates, with many low-end devices from the South Korean brand receiving the new version before some of its rivals' flagships. Samsung executives suggested the Android 14 rollout could be even faster, further raising the bar for its opponents, especially when compared to Chinese brands.
With that said, these are the Galaxy smartphones expected to be updated to Android 14 with OneUI 6.
Galaxy phones already updating to Android 14:
- Samsung Galaxy A04e
- Samsung Galaxy A05s
- Samsung Galaxy A13 4G
- Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A14
- Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (review)
- Samsung Galaxy A23 4G/5G
- Samsung Galaxy A24
- Samsung Galaxy A33 (review)
- Samsung Galaxy A34 (review)
- Samsung Galaxy A52
- Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (review)
- Samsung Galaxy A52s
- Samsung Galaxy A53 (review)
- Samsung Galaxy A54 (review)
- Samsung Galaxy A72 (review)
- Samsung Galaxy A73
- Samsung Galaxy M13
- Samsung Galaxy M33
- Samsung Galaxy M53
- Samsung Galaxy S21 (review)
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ (review)
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (review)
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (review)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 (review)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ (review)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (review)
- Samsung Galaxy S23
- Samsung Galaxy S23+ (review)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (hands-on)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (review)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (review)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (review)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (review)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (review)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review)
Galaxy phones promised to receive Android 14:
- Samsung Galaxy A04s
- Samsung Galaxy A32 4G/5G
- Samsung Galaxy A42 5G
- Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro (review)
Xiaomi
Keeping up with rivals Samsung and Oppo/OnePlus, Xiaomi offers a page (admittedly geared towards corporate customers) that lists models that will receive specific Android versions. Despite lagging behind when it comes to timely updates, Xiaomi at least offers a better idea of which version upgrades will selected handsets receive, and most importantly, security patches that will still be provided for these models.
Curiously, despite the MIUI replacement, HyperOS shipping with Android 14, the initial batch of Xiaomi phones getting the new Google operating system are updating the traditional MIUI skin.
Xiaomi phones updating to Android 14:
- Poco M5
- Xiaomi 12T (review)
- Xiaomi 13 (review)
- Xiaomi 13 Pro (review)
- Xiaomi 13T Pro (review)
- Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi 12
- Xiaomi Redmi 12C
- Xiaomi Pad 6
Expected devices
- Poco F4 GT (review)
- Poco F5 (review)
- Poco F5 Pro (review)
- Poco M4 5G
- Poco X4
- Poco X5
- Poco X5 Pro
- Xiaomi 12 (review)
- Xiaomi 12 Lite
- Xiaomi 12 Pro (review)
- Xiaomi 12 Ultra
- Xiaomi 12S
- Xiaomi 12S Pro
- Xiaomi 12S Ultra (review)
- Xiaomi 12T Pro (review)
- Xiaomi 13 Lite
- Xiaomi 13 Ultra (review)
- Xiaomi 13T
- Xiaomi 14
- Xiaomi 14 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ (review)
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+
With the new HyperOS replacing the veteran MIUI in time for the Xiaomi 14 launch, the Chinese brand is expected to announce more models as soon as it makes the traditional launch showcasing all the new features.
Oppo
Oppo, alongside its subsidiary OnePlus started its Android 14 update before the end of 2023. The company also announced an initial list of smartphones that will be updated to the new system.
Oppo phones updating to Android 14:
- Oppo A57
- Oppo A77
- Oppo A77s
- Oppo F21 Pro
- Oppo F21s Pro
- Oppo Find N2 (review)
- Oppo Find N2 Flip (review)
- Oppo Find X5
- Oppo Find X5 Pro
- Oppo K10 5G
- Oppo Reno 7
- Oppo Reno 8
- Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G
Oppo phones promised the Android 14 update:
- Oppo A18
- Oppo A38
- Oppo A58
- Oppo A77 5G
- Oppo A78 5G
- Oppo A96
- Oppo A98 5G
- Oppo F21 Pro 5G
- Oppo F23 5G
- Oppo Find N3
- Oppo Find N3 Flip
- Oppo Find X3 Pro
- Oppo Find X5 Lite
- Oppo Find X6
- Oppo Find X6 Pro
- Oppo Reno 5 Z 5G
- Oppo Reno 6 5G
- Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno 6 Z 5G
- Oppo Reno 7 5G
- Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G
- Oppo Reno 8 5G
- Oppo Reno 8 T
- Oppo Reno 8 T 5G
- Oppo Reno 8 Z 5G
- Oppo Reno 9
- Oppo Reno 9 Pro
- Oppo Reno 9 Pro+
- Oppo Reno 10 5G
- Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Vivo & iQOO
Vivo is not as clear as its sibling Oppo when it comes to the number of Android updates for its smartphones, especially in the mid-range and entry-level models. Nevertheless, at least these Vivo models should be updated to Android 14:
Vivo & iQOO phones updating to Funtouch OS 14:
- Vivo V23 5G
- Vivo V23 Pro
- Vivo V23e 5G
- iQOO 11
- Vivo X90 Pro (hands-on)
Vivo & iQOO phones expected to receive Android 14:
- iQOO 7 Legend
- iQOO 9
- iQOO 9 Pro
- iQOO 9 SE
- iQOO 9T
- iQOO Neo 6
- iQOO Neo 7
- iQOO Neo 7 Pro
- iQOO Z6
- iQOO Z6 5G
- iQOO Z6 Lite
- iQOO Z7
- iQOO Z7 Pro
- iQOO Z7s
- Vivo T1
- Vivo T1 5G
- Vivo T1 Pro 5G
- Vivo T2 5G
- Vivo T2 Pro 5G
- Vivo T2x 5G
- Vivo V23e 5G
- Vivo V25
- Vivo V25 Pro
- Vivo V27
- Vivo V27 Pro
- Vivo V29
- Vivo V29 Pro
- Vivo V29e
- Vivo X60
- Vivo X60 Pro
- Vivo X60 Pro+
- Vivo X70 Pro
- Vivo X70 Pro+
- Vivo X80
- Vivo X80 Pro
- Vivo X90
- Vivo X90 Pro
- Vivo Y35
- Vivo Y36
- Vivo Y56 5G
- Vivo Y75 5G
- Vivo Y100
- Vivo Y100A
Realme
With the Realme 9 and GT2 lines, the Chinese brand improved its update policy for the mid-range and flagship models. We are talking of at least two and three Android updates, respectively. As in previous roll-outs, Realme is offering the update on an "early access" system:
Realme phones updating to Android 14:
- Realme 11 Pro+
- Realme GT Neo 3
- Realme GT2 Pro
Realme phones expected to receive Android 14:
- Realme 9 4G
- Realme 9 5G
- Realme 9 Pro 5G
- Realme 9 Pro+
- Realme 10
- Realme 10 5G
- Realme 10 Pro
- Realme 10 Pro+
- Realme 11
- Realme 11 Pro
- Realme 11x
- Realme C51
- Realme C53
- Realme C55
- Realme GT 2
- Realme GT 5G
- Realme GT Neo 3T
- Realme Narzo 50 5G
- Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
- Realme Narzo 60
- Realme Narzo 60 Pro
- Realme Narzo 60x
- Realme Narzo N55
OnePlus
OnePlus—together with its parent company Oppo—matched Samsung's update policy when it comes to flagship models, but its position concerning mid-range and entry-level Nord devices is still a bit murky. So far, the brand's Android 14 list includes:
OnePlus phones updating to Android 14:
- OnePlus 8T
- OnePlus 9 (review)
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 10 Pro (review)
- OnePlus 10T (review)
- OnePlus 11 (review)
- OnePlus 11R
- OnePlus Open
- OnePlus Pad
OnePlus phones expected to receive Android 14:
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus 9R
- OnePlus 9RT
- OnePlus 10R
- OnePlus Nord 2
- OnePlus Nord 2T (review)
- OnePlus Nord 3
- OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite
- OnePlus Nord CE 2
- OnePlus Nord CE 3
- OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite / OnePlus Nord N30
- OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola/Lenovo
With a renewed interest in the flagship space with its Edge range, Motorola is still lagging when it comes to software updates but is apparently improving its message to try to win back some market share.
- Lenovo ThinkPhone
- Motorola Defy 2 / CAT S75
- Motorola Edge (2021) / Edge 20
- Motorola Edge (2022) / Edge 30
- Motorola Edge+ (2022) / Edge 30 Pro
- Motorola Edge (2023) / Edge 40
- Motorola Edge+ (2023) / Edge 40 Pro
- Motorola Edge 20 Pro
- Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 30 Neo
- Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- Motorola Edge 40 Neo
- Motorola Moto G 5G 2022
- Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2022
- Motorola Moto G Stylus 2023
- Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023
- Motorola Moto G42
- Motorola Moto G52
- Motorola Moto G53
- Motorola Moto G62 5G
- Motorola Moto G72
- Motorola Moto G73
- Motorola Moto G82 5G
- Motorola Razr (2022)
- Motorola Razr (2023) / Razr 40
- Motorola Razr+ (2023) / Razr 40 Ultra
Sony
Sony is still hanging around in the smartphone market with a small but clear selection of devices, even taking part in the Android beta program for the past two years. These are expected to be updated to Android 14:
Xperia phones updating to Android 14:
- Sony Xperia 1 IV
- Sony Xperia 1 V (review)
- Sony Xperia 10 IV
- Sony Xperia 10 V (review)
- Sony Xperia 5 IV
- Sony Xperia 5 V (review)
Xperia phones expected to receive Android 14:
Asus
Asus is another brand that has been part of the Android beta program, ensuring a fast update to its latest ZenFone and ROG Phone smartphones. With their close collaboration with Qualcomm, we should see Android 14 coming to these Asus devices:
Asus phones updating to Android 14:
Asus phones expected to receive Android 14:
- Asus ROG Phone 6
- Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro
- Asus ROG Phone 6D
- Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
- Asus ROG Phone 7
- Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate (review)
- Asus Zenfone 9 (review)
Other brands
A couple of other brands already showed an early commitment to Android 14, with devices enrolling in the Beta releases. Some of them are distributing the new version:
Devices updating to Android 14:
- Nokia G42
- Nothing Phone (1)
- Nothing Phone (2)
Other devices expected to receive Android 14:
- Lenovo Tab Extreme tablet
- Tecno Camon 20
This list will be updated once the brands announce their update schedules. Are you looking forward to seeing Android 14 on your phone? Did we leave out a specific model? Please let us know in the comments!
This article was last updated in March 2024 with additional OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, and Xiaomi updates.
