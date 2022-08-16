Android 13 update with new look is now available for Pixel phones

Google is finally releasing the Android 13 update after a few months of announcing the major version of its operating system in May. As always, the update will be available first for Google's Pixel devices and will later arrive to other manufacturers such as Samsung , OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo.

While the Android 12 OS arrived in October last year, the search giant is taking a few strides ahead as it finally released Android 13 two months earlier. One of the highlights of this year's major Android iteration is the Material You design that was first introduced back in May 2021. Only this time that Google entirely embraces the new theme within its operating system.

What's new on Android 13?

Alongside the updated media player and streamlined notifications, users can now assign specific language to individual applications on top of a main system language. Moreover, security features are also improved on this version of Android where it is now possible to only share the select photos and videos with other apps. Additionally, sensitive data like email addresses and account details that are copied will be automatically removed from the clipboard history.

In terms of functions, spatial audio with head tracking is now native to Android 13. It needs compatible headphones before users can take advantage of the feature that intelligently adjusts the positioning of the sound creating a more immersive output. Aside from the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 headphones, Google's Pixels Buds Pro wireless ANC earbuds are also supported with spatial audio.

Android 13 brings Material You design / © Google

Better tablet experience

On the other hand, the update is enabling better experience on big devices too. Multitasking has been revamped on tablets with the new taskbar offering easier access to apps and split-screen mode. Lastly, accidental touch recognition is enhanced as the software can now separately register stylus pen and palm.

Google's Android 13 roll out has started for select Pixel smartphones. More importantly, users of Pixel 6 (Pro) and 6a who updated will not be able to downgrade back to Android 12. Android 13 is expected to arrive at major OEMs later this year. Meanwhile, you can check out here if your Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet is eligible for an upgrade.

