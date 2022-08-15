Amazon introduces Photo Frame on Echo Show displays — Here's how to activate it

Amazon has finally enabled the Photo Frame feature to all its Echo Show displays. Previously available on the Echo Show 15, the Photo Frame lets users to only show photos on their smart display without forcing you with unwanted Alexa content and suggestions. More importantly, activating the feature just takes a simple command.

Getting rid of those annoying Alexa skills ads is now possible to all Echo Show displays. Originally launched with the Echo Show 15, the new smart mode is a similar function to Google's own digital Photo Frame, which its Nest Hub users have been using for some time now. However, Amazon's version is intended to work for up to three hours only—at least at the start.

For the Echo Show users, they have the option to select personal photos or albums through the Photo Display on the Alexa App. In addition, connecting the display to Amazon photos or Facebook account is also possible. If you feel hiding other photos that will be randomly shown in a slide show manner, you get to individually choose the preferred items that will be displayed for the last two options.

Two options on how to activate the Photo Frame on Echo Show

Once the setup is complete, an Alexa voice command "Start Photo Frame" is needed to start the mode. Manually activating by swiping down from the top screen and selecting Photo Frame is also supported. Ultimately, the mode will work continuously for three hours before it gets back to the standard home screen view, where larger Alexa ads and larger weather and calendar widgets will be shown.

Currently, Amazon's Photo Frame is available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, the US, and the UK. Amazon didn't mention if the feature will be added to Fire TVs, or it will get an extended working time in the future.

