How to Zoom in the iPhone Camera Using Apple Watch: A Step-by-Step Guide

With an Apple Watch connected to your iPhone , you can enjoy seamless device integration to manage your phone's camera zoom and shutter. This feature, compatible with all Apple Watch models , is ideal for group photos and those with unsteady hands.

The camera app on your Apple Watch can be used for remote camera control and to set a shutter timer. Additionally, you also have access to settings like Timer, Flash, Live Photo, HDR, and the ability to switch between front and rear cameras. The Camera Remote and timer feature has been available since watchOS 5.

Also read: iPhone 14 Pro Max review

In this concise guide, we'll demonstrate how to utilize the camera app on the new Apple Watch SE to manage the iPhone 14 Pro Max camera zoom, capture photos, and browse through the images directly on your smartwatch running WatchOS 9.

Want to master your iPhone? Check out these 20 iOS tips and tricks

Affiliate offer Apple Watch Series 7 To device database

How to use Camera Remote and timer on Apple Watch

To control the iPhone camera zoom with the Apple Watch, you'll use the watch's digital crown, while tapping or swiping on the screen handles other features like taking pictures and browsing through recent shots. Follow our step-by-step guide for effortless navigation through this tutorial: