Yeedi Vac 2 launched with 3D obstacle avoidance at affordable price

Not only Xiaomi and Roborock are launching their most-advanced Mijia All-in-One and S7 MaxV robot vacuums , respectively. Yeedi has also introduced the Vac 2 and Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum cleaners with smart mapping solutions and high suction power today — all for an aggressive pricing.

TL;DR

Yeedi introduces the Vac 2 and Vac 2 Pro

The Vac 2 Pro features oscillating mopper and longer running time

Both vacuum cleaners will be available on May 12 starting at $350

Affordable smart robot vacuum cleaners

In terms of specifications, both the Vac 2 and Vac 2 Pro sport 3000Pa suction power, which is relatively little compared to the more expensive smart robot vacuums in the market. However, Yeedi manages to include a set of cameras on each cleaner for detection and mapping.

According to Yeedi, the biggest advantage of the Vac 2 series over its predecessor is on the 3D obstacle avoidance and smart mapping features. Yeedi says that their new vacuums have a ten times better avoidance effectivity. Additionally, users can set sequential cleaning or select specific rooms to mop through the Yeedi app.

Roborock's S7 MaxV smart docking station features self-cleaning and automated dust collection and water refilling. / © Roborock

For the difference between the Pro model and the standard, the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro gets you an oscillating mopping system for more effective cleaning. It also boasts a longer battery life which translates up to 4 hours of cleaning time. The vanilla model only lasts for 2 hours, but both battery life can be extended when you opt for the self-emptying Vac Station.

Yeedi's Vac station has automated self-emptying function. It can then hold up to 30 days of dirt transferred from the robot vacuums. Unfortunately, it does not have self-cleaning features such as on the new smart dock of the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra.

Pricing and availability of Yeedi Vac 2 series

Available from now on, the more affordable Yeedi Vac 2 is priced at $350 (€350) while the Pro model is $100 more expensive for $450 (€450). Alternatively, you can also get the Vac Station for $500, which is a little steep considering it has only auto empty dust and battery charging hub system.

Would you consider buying a robot vacuum cleaner with a $500 price tag or more? Let us know your thoughts.