Yeedi Vac 2 launched with 3D obstacle avoidance at affordable price
Not only Xiaomi and Roborock are launching their most-advanced Mijia All-in-One and S7 MaxV robot vacuums, respectively. Yeedi has also introduced the Vac 2 and Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum cleaners with smart mapping solutions and high suction power today — all for an aggressive pricing.
TL;DR
- Yeedi introduces the Vac 2 and Vac 2 Pro
- The Vac 2 Pro features oscillating mopper and longer running time
- Both vacuum cleaners will be available on May 12 starting at $350
Affordable smart robot vacuum cleaners
In terms of specifications, both the Vac 2 and Vac 2 Pro sport 3000Pa suction power, which is relatively little compared to the more expensive smart robot vacuums in the market. However, Yeedi manages to include a set of cameras on each cleaner for detection and mapping.
According to Yeedi, the biggest advantage of the Vac 2 series over its predecessor is on the 3D obstacle avoidance and smart mapping features. Yeedi says that their new vacuums have a ten times better avoidance effectivity. Additionally, users can set sequential cleaning or select specific rooms to mop through the Yeedi app.
For the difference between the Pro model and the standard, the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro gets you an oscillating mopping system for more effective cleaning. It also boasts a longer battery life which translates up to 4 hours of cleaning time. The vanilla model only lasts for 2 hours, but both battery life can be extended when you opt for the self-emptying Vac Station.
Yeedi's Vac station has automated self-emptying function. It can then hold up to 30 days of dirt transferred from the robot vacuums. Unfortunately, it does not have self-cleaning features such as on the new smart dock of the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra.
Pricing and availability of Yeedi Vac 2 series
Available from now on, the more affordable Yeedi Vac 2 is priced at $350 (€350) while the Pro model is $100 more expensive for $450 (€450). Alternatively, you can also get the Vac Station for $500, which is a little steep considering it has only auto empty dust and battery charging hub system.
Would you consider buying a robot vacuum cleaner with a $500 price tag or more? Let us know your thoughts.
