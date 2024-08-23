Hot topics

August Discount: Save up to $230 on Yeedi M12 Pro+ and C12 Pro Plus Vacuums

Yeedi C12 Pro Plus robot vacuum and mop
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

With summer already in the rearview mirror, we're now in back-to-school season. This time of year is also great for shopping for a new robot cleaner to help you tidy or wipe your floors with minimal effort. Currently, the well-regarded brand Yeedi has its best-selling M12 Pro+ and C12 Pro Plus models on sale, offering discounts of up to $230.

The Yeedi M12+ Pro is the higher-end and pricier option of the two, but it also offers the biggest savings. You can get it for $769, down from $999, after a 23 percent discount combined with a straight price cut and a coupon code from Amazon.

Yeedi's C12 Pro Plus is a mid-tier cleaner that is regularly priced at $499. However, during this limited sale, you can get it for $389 by applying a $110 coupon.

Yeedi M12+ Pro is a powerful self-cleaning robot

While both robot cleaners offer plenty of power, the M12+ Pro stands out with its auto-mop washing and drying feature on its compact base station. It uses hot water and air to effectively wash and dry the dual mop pads. The station can also automatically empty the dustbin and refill the robot’s water tank for a truly hands-free cleaning experience.

Additionally, the Yeedi M12+ Pro boasts an effective suction power of 11,000 Pa, making it one of the most powerful models available. This high suction allows it to easily vacuum dirt and debris, even on carpets and rugs. The roller brush is designed with an anti-tangle feature, ensuring consistent efficiency throughout the cleaning process.

Yeedi M12 Pro Plus
Yeedi M12 Pro Plus has a compelling suction rating of 11,000 Pa. It also auto-wash its mop pads. / © Yeedi

We’re also impressed with the mopping performance, which excels at removing sticky messes like stubborn juice stains and smudges. The M12+ utilizes TrueMapping technology for precise, edge-to-edge cleaning, along with obstacle avoidance (including your pet’s messes) and 3D mapping.

The Yeedi M12+ Pro is self-charging, and a full charge provides a robust runtime of over 5 hours—double the duration of most competing models.

The Yeedi C12 Pro Plus is a great affordable robot cleaner

Yeedi's C12 Pro Plus lacks auto-clean functionality, but its overall cleaning performance is more than sufficient for most households. With top-tier 8,000 Pa suction power and an anti-tangle roller brush, it vacuums effectively on various floor types. Additionally, it features a high-vibrating, non-spinning mop with a 6 N (~611 gf) downward force for efficient mopping.

Yeedi C12 Pro Plus
The Yeedi C12 Pro Plus with an auto-empty base station can hold up to 7 weeks of dirt without interruption. / © Yeedi

Its base holds up to 7 weeks' worth of dirt in a reusable dustbin, saving you the hassle of frequently replacing dustbins. Additionally, it boasts an impressive battery life of 300 minutes. You won’t need to interrupt cleaning to recharge, as the device is intelligent enough to manage its battery without running out of power mid-task.

If you're keen on getting these two robot cleaners, the limited sale will run until August 31, so you might secure your savings by checking them out fast.

The best robot vacuum cleaner for every budget

  Editor's choice Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place 6th place
Product
Dreame L10s Ultra
Xiaomi X10
Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni
Narwal Freo
Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni
Yeedi Cube
Image Dreame L10s Ultra Product Image Xiaomi X10 Product Image Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni Product Image Narwal Freo Product Image Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni Product Image Yeedi Cube Product Image
Review
Review: Dreame L10s Ultra
Review: Xiaomi X10
Review: Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni
Review: Narwal Freo
Review: Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni
Review: Yeedi Cube
Price (MSRP)
  • $1,900
  • $700
  • $1,500
  • $1,300
  • $1,100
  • $700
Offer*

