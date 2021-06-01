Xiaomi update trick: How to get the next MIUI version

Here is a clever trick is making its rounds on the web that should interest all Xiaomi users. By simply changing the region in the settings, you can obtain the next MIUI version - with a little bit of luck. NextPit shows you how this update trick works on your Xiaomi smartphone.

The distribution and development of updates is always a bit problematic when it comes to Android smartphones. Although there are projects like Project Treble which is meant to distribute new versions faster, things do not really get off the ground as intended. If you're using a Xiaomi phone, you might be able to obtain the next MIUI version just a little bit faster with this guide.

This is because Xiaomi will always prioritize their top domestic market with new versions first, before taking a gradual approach when it comes to other areas. Cashy's blog recently picked up a tip from their comments section which suggested a region change. Indeed, by doing so, it enabled several Xiaomi devices to download more recent updates, now how about that for a cool workaround?

Update your Xiaomi smartphone faster: This is how it works

Of course, we have tried this for you at our editorial office before recommending such a step. We have captured screenshots on how to perform the region change and show you step-by-step how the entire thing works. First of all, you will have to go to the settings on your Xiaomi smartphone, followed by the steps below:

Changing the MIUI region is simple / © NextPit

Search for "More settings" under Settings.

Select "Region".

Now, search for India and set the region as default.

Return to the settings.

After changing the region, you need to check for an update for your phone again. To do this, you need to do the following:

You can check for updates in the settings / © NextPit

Go to "My device" in your smartphone settings.

Here you will find whether there are available updates under "Update".

Tap on "Download update" to begin the installation process.

The result that we got on a Xiaomi Mi Note 10? We couldn't find an update in the German region and after switching to India, we downloaded the security patch from April 2021. However, the entire process normally takes less than five minutes to complete, and you don't even need to switch back to your region after that.

By the way, you don't have to worry about the language on your smartphone changing to reflect the region change. Rather, Cashy's blog pointed out that a few additional apps may be installed which would be irrelevant in other countries. You can simply hide them or head straight to our guide for uninstalling pre-installed apps.

Finally, we want to know if this update hack worked for you. Do vote in the poll above or share your experience with us in the comments.