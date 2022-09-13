Smart and cute: Xiaomi's Projector Mini launched
Xiaomi continues to expand its smart projectors lineup with the latest model being the Xiaomi Projector Mini. It's a portable wireless smart projector that is even more compact than the Mi Smart Compact Projector 2 that is being sold at Amazon.
TL;DR
- Xiaomi introduced new portable and compact smart projector.
- The Xiaomi Projector Mini outputs 720p images and videos.
- Xiaomi's mini projector is priced at $400 in China.
Portable projector that can fit into your backpack
The Xiaomi Projector Mini uses DLP technology like Leica's premium Cine 1 short-throw projector. While it's a step-down in terms of size, it comes with downgraded features over the Mi Smart Compact Projector 2. This makes it noticeably smaller and lighter. The device has a dimension of 95 x 98 x 153 mm (3.7 x 3.9 x 6.0 inches) while only tipping the scales at 1.2 kg (2.6 lbs).
- Don't miss: Best smart TVs to buy in 2022
Under the hood is an Amlogic T972 quad-core processor mated to 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of onboard storage that power the projector. Moreover, the projector can display pictures in 720p resolution with a short 1.2:1 throw ratio for up to 30- to 120-inches wide. The output brightness stands at 250 lumens (ANSI) which is half of the Mi Compact Projector 2's rating.
Xiaomi says there is a blue light filter and four-point keystone available as well as support for gaming mode with 40ms latency. The device has a 29.97 Wh battery and lasts for up to two hours on a single charge.
Additionally, the mini projector boasts an 8-watt speaker along with HDMI connectivty, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and USB 2.0 ports. Users can still tap on the different smart features of the projector such as AI voice assistant, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi connectivity. There are also TV functions available through the MIUI OS.
Pricing and availability of the Xiaomi Projector Mini
Xiaomi is selling the Projector Mini exclusively in China for 2,799 yuan, which is the rough equivalent of $400. It's available in white and comes with a 1-year warranty. It remains unknown whether Xiaomi will launch its smart mini projector in other regions like the US or Europe. In contrast, the Mi Compact Projector 2 was released globally last year for $750 which has seen some price cuts.
Via: NotebookCheck Source: Tmall Xiaomi
No comments