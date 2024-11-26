Hot topics

Activate this Secret HyperOS Touch Gesture on your Xiaomi

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit xiaomi back tap tutorial
© nextpit
Antoine Engels
Antoine Engels Senior Editor

Read in other languages:

Français

I tap, tap, tap on my Xiaomi, that's the way I like it. And with this HyperOS feature, you can too. Xiaomi smartphones have a "secret" touch gesture called Back Tap. By tapping on the back of your phone, you can create shortcuts to quickly open the camera or switch to silent mode. In this tutorial, nextpit shows you how to activate this HyperOS feature.

This feature is available under HyperOS, but also on the older MIUI 14 (test). Your Xiaomi smartphone can recognize two variations of this gesture. A double tap and a triple tap. And this Back Tap shortcut works even if your smartphone is locked or in standby mode.

How do you activate the Back Tap function on your Xiaomi smartphone?

To activate the HyperOS Back Tap function on your Xiaomi smartphone:

  1. Go to Settings.
  2. Go to Additional Settings.
  3. Go to Gesture shortcuts.
  4. Scroll down and press Back tap.
  5. Choose Press back twice or Press back three times.
  6. Select the shortcut you wish to associate with the gesture.
HyperOS screenshots showing how to use the Back tap feature on your Xiaomi smartphone.
Here's how to activate the Back tap function of HyperOS on your Xiaomi smartphone. © nextpit
HyperOS screenshots showing how to use the Back tap feature on your Xiaomi smartphone.
Here's how to activate the Back tap function of HyperOS on your Xiaomi smartphone. © nextpit
HyperOS screenshots showing how to use the Back tap feature on your Xiaomi smartphone.
Here's how to activate the Back tap function of HyperOS on your Xiaomi smartphone. © nextpit
HyperOS screenshots showing how to use the Back tap feature on your Xiaomi smartphone.
Here's how to activate the Back tap function of HyperOS on your Xiaomi smartphone. © nextpit
HyperOS screenshots showing how to use the Back tap feature on your Xiaomi smartphone.
Here's how to activate the Back tap function of HyperOS on your Xiaomi smartphone. © nextpit
HyperOS screenshots showing how to use the Back tap feature on your Xiaomi smartphone.
Here's how to activate the Back tap function of HyperOS on your Xiaomi smartphone. © nextpit

How do I use Xiaomi's Back Tap shortcuts?

All in all, you can choose from nine shortcuts to assign to each of the two Back Tap gestures:

  Xiaomi Back Tap shortcuts
Shortcut 1 Take a screenshot
Shortcut 2 Control Center
Shortcut 3 Notification panel
Shortcut 4 Launch digital assistant
Shortcut 5 Launch camera
Shortcut 6 Calculator
Shortcut 7 Silent mode
Shortcut 8 Get problem logs
Shortcut 9 TalBack

For this tutorial, I set up the Back tap shortcut on a Xiaomi 14 (test). Activation of the shortcut was fairly reliable, both with double and triple tapping. But you really had to touch the top half of the smartphone's back. Just below the photo module, basically. When I tapped further down, I had to go over it once or twice for it to work.

I also tested it with the Xiaomi Mix Flip, which I'm currently using. In that case, you had to tap on the lower half of the back of the smartphone. And with the protective shell I had, it didn't work. Even when I removed the cover, I had to tap insistently for the gesture to be recognized.

Personally, I find this shortcut rather useful. Activating the camera is a bit redundant since you can already do it by pressing the volume button down twice. Ditto for Google Assistant, which can already be invoked with a long press on the power button.

But in terms of accessibility, activating TalkBack mode via BackTap seems to me to be an excellent idea. As a reminder, this Android accessibility mode enables the visually impaired and blind to navigate their smartphone's interface more easily with audio comments and tactile feedback. Being able to activate it in HyperOS with a simple Back tap gesture is therefore a very good idea from Xiaomi.

So much for this tutorial on how to activate HyperOS's Back Tap function on your Xiaomi smartphone. Did you find this article useful? Are you already using Back Tap on your Xiaomi?

Best smartphones to buy in 2024

  The best Android phone The best iPhone Best camera phone Best mid-range 2023 Best Foldable Best compact foldable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 7a
OnePlus Open
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image OnePlus Open product image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Review: OnePlus Open
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Antoine Engels

Antoine Engels
Senior Editor

Black belt in specs sheet analysis. OnePlus fanboy in (slow) remission. Average estimated reading time of my articles: 48 minutes. Tech deals fact-checker in my spare time. Hates talking about himself in the 3rd person. Dreams he was a gaming journalist in another life. Doesn't get the concept of irony. Head of editorial for NextPit France.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing