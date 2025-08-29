Just when we thought Android announcements were done for the month, Xiaomi proved us wrong. The company has unveiled HyperOS 3.0, its latest update based on Android 16 , introducing significant visual and functional enhancements to its mobile devices. Beta testing is scheduled to begin soon for select models, with a wider public rollout expected in Q4.

What’s New in HyperOS 3.0

Built on Android 16, HyperOS 3.0 inherits core improvements from Google’s latest Android release. But Xiaomi isn’t just skinning Android, it’s adding its own meaningful features and design changes across smartphones and tablets.

iOS-Inspired Icons, Super Island, and a Cleaner Layout

The interface gets a fresh look with simplified app icons that resemble iOS, featuring square shapes with rounded corners. The status bar and quick settings also adopt a flatter, more minimal design. In China, the dialer app receives a full redesign. It's unknown if this will be shipped to the global ROM in the future.

Xiaomi introduces a Dynamic Island-like feature to its devices in HyperOS 3.0, similar to the one found on iOS. / © Xiaomi

One standout feature is Super Island, Xiaomi’s take on Apple’s Dynamic Island and Google’s Live Updates. It uses the front-facing punch-hole area to display dynamic overlays for media, notifications, and app activity. Unlike its rivals, Super Island supports dragging and expanding for added interactivity.

AI enhancements power new lockscreen styles, including animated effects that turn static photos into motion. The home screen also gets more flexible customization options.

Smarter Gallery and Tablet Upgrades

The gallery app now offers improved search and a cleaner layout for all media, including albums and folders. A new pet album feature automatically organizes photos and videos of your furry friends.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0 introduces a refreshed UI and optimizations for faster and more efficient system and gaming. / © Xiaomi

On tablets, Xiaomi introduces better split-screen management and adaptive window sizing. Stylus users will benefit from improvements in ultra-low latency and pressure sensitivity.

Faster Gaming, Better Battery Management

Beyond visuals, HyperOS 3.0 brings serious performance gains. Xiaomi claims up to 21% lower app latency and smoother system animations, with more than 100 new and optimized existing animation effects.

Gaming performance is reportedly 15% faster, while video playback uses 10% less power, and in-game frame rendering consumes 9% less energy.

Which Devices Get HyperOS 3.0 Beta?

Xiaomi hasn’t shared the full list of supported devices yet, but it has confirmed that select smartphones, tablets, and TVs will be eligible for the public beta. Please note that the listed devices are Chinese variants; a separate rollout schedule for global models will be announced later.

Do you think HyperOS 3.0 is worth it with these upgrades? Will you be updating to HyperOS 3.0 beta once it becomes available on your device? Please share your plans with us in the comments.