Hot topics

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Update is Making Your Phone a Lot Faster

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Xiaomi F7 Ultra Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Read in other languages:

Português / Français / Español

Just when we thought Android announcements were done for the month, Xiaomi proved us wrong. The company has unveiled HyperOS 3.0, its latest update based on Android 16, introducing significant visual and functional enhancements to its mobile devices. Beta testing is scheduled to begin soon for select models, with a wider public rollout expected in Q4.

What’s New in HyperOS 3.0

Built on Android 16, HyperOS 3.0 inherits core improvements from Google’s latest Android release. But Xiaomi isn’t just skinning Android, it’s adding its own meaningful features and design changes across smartphones and tablets.

iOS-Inspired Icons, Super Island, and a Cleaner Layout

The interface gets a fresh look with simplified app icons that resemble iOS, featuring square shapes with rounded corners. The status bar and quick settings also adopt a flatter, more minimal design. In China, the dialer app receives a full redesign. It's unknown if this will be shipped to the global ROM in the future.

Xiaomi phone displaying a map and a chat interface with messages.
Xiaomi introduces a Dynamic Island-like feature to its devices in HyperOS 3.0, similar to the one found on iOS. / © Xiaomi

One standout feature is Super Island, Xiaomi’s take on Apple’s Dynamic Island and Google’s Live Updates. It uses the front-facing punch-hole area to display dynamic overlays for media, notifications, and app activity. Unlike its rivals, Super Island supports dragging and expanding for added interactivity.

AI enhancements power new lockscreen styles, including animated effects that turn static photos into motion. The home screen also gets more flexible customization options.

Smarter Gallery and Tablet Upgrades

The gallery app now offers improved search and a cleaner layout for all media, including albums and folders. A new pet album feature automatically organizes photos and videos of your furry friends.

Multiple Xiaomi smartphones displaying various app interfaces and the time 02:36.
Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0 introduces a refreshed UI and optimizations for faster and more efficient system and gaming. / © Xiaomi

On tablets, Xiaomi introduces better split-screen management and adaptive window sizing. Stylus users will benefit from improvements in ultra-low latency and pressure sensitivity.

Faster Gaming, Better Battery Management

Beyond visuals, HyperOS 3.0 brings serious performance gains. Xiaomi claims up to 21% lower app latency and smoother system animations, with more than 100 new and optimized existing animation effects.

Gaming performance is reportedly 15% faster, while video playback uses 10% less power, and in-game frame rendering consumes 9% less energy.

Which Devices Get HyperOS 3.0 Beta?

Xiaomi hasn’t shared the full list of supported devices yet, but it has confirmed that select smartphones, tablets, and TVs will be eligible for the public beta. Please note that the listed devices are Chinese variants; a separate rollout schedule for global models will be announced later.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0 Beta Eligible Devices

From August 29 From September 17 From September 30
Xiaomi 15 Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Xiaomi 14
Xiaomi 15 Pro Redmi K80 Xiaomi 14 Pro
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Redmi K Pad Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Xiaomi 15S Pro Xiaomi Pad 7 Xiaomi Mix Flip
Redmi K80 Extreme Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra Xiaomi Mix Fold 4
Redmi K80 Pro Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini-LED Redmi K70
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini-LED 2025 Redmi K70 Pro
Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5   Redmi K70E
    Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4

Do you think HyperOS 3.0 is worth it with these upgrades? Will you be updating to HyperOS 3.0 beta once it becomes available on your device? Please share your plans with us in the comments.

Source: MI

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing