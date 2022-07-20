Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10T with anti-tangle, 8000Pa suction goes global

Xiaomi is now announcing the global variant of its smart robot vacuum with hair tangle proofing. The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10T was first introduced as Mijia Robot Vacuum in China will now head to other markets along with its high suction power and new anti-tangle feature.

Xiaomi's Robot Vacuum S10T is the first smart cleaner with anti-tangle.

The new vacuum gets up to 8000 Pa vacuum fan blower/suction power.

Pricing and availability are yet to be announced.

First Xiaomi vacuum cleaner with anti-tangle feature

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10T is the company's first smart robot cleaner that boasts anti-tangle capabilities. It uses a special roller brush equipped with a comb that straightens out hair before cutting it using the built-in tooth blades. Xiaomi says this ensures efficient cleaning and mopping compared to a robot vacuum without the aforementioned feature.

In terms of cleaning functions, Robot Vacuum S10T gets up to 8,000 Pa vacuum fan blower that is capable of lifting a steel ball with 11 mm diameter. Presumably, this is equivalent to the actual suction power as Xiaomi's description is a little confusing. As for docking, it doesn't come with a self-clean station. However, its dustbin and water tank have quick release access and are rated to last for several cleaning sessions with 450 mL and 250 mL capacities, respectively.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10T comes uses a special roller to comb and cut tangled hairs of its brush / © Xiaomi

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10T uses new-generation laser radar positioning

Xiaomi's Robot Vacuum uses a new-generation LDS laser radar navigation to create virtual maps and zones of your home. You can use these generated areas for smart scheduling and selective cleaning through the Mi Home app. An array of sensors is also tapped for collision avoidance and obstacle crossing up to 2 cm high.

Battery capacity on the vacuum is 5,200 mAh which translates up to 180 sq. meters of cleaning area on a single charge for an unspecified power mode. The cleaner supports automatic recharging function so you can leave it unsupervised. After filling its juice, the smart robot cleaner can return to the position exactly where it left off.

Pricing and availability of Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10T

Xiaomi didn't mention the official pricing and availability for its Robot Vacuum S10T yet. But in contrast, Xiaomi's Mijia version is currently available in China for 2229 yuan or about $350 in US dollars. Pricing could differ in other regions once the robot vacuum officially arrives.

