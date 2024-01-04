Save the Date: Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 13 Globally on January 15

Xiaomi is officially inviting us to a launch event on January 15, where the Redmi 13 series will be presented. And it's high time because some online retailers such as Amazon and Media Markt are already selling the three mid-range smartphones in Europe from 299 euros (approx. $330).

Xiaomi presents a mid-range phone with a 200 MP camera

Redmi Note 13

Xiaomi gets off to a good start with the Redmi Note 13. / © Xiaomi

From what we know so far, the series consists of three different models, unless Xiaomi is still launching 4G and 5G models in 2024. Until we have official confirmation of this, we are assuming a Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. One retailer already lists all three models at prices of 299, 399, and 499 euros ($220, $330, and $440, respectively).

For starters, you are offered a 6.67-inch AMOLED display (2400 x 1080 px), powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080. The internal storage offers 256 GB, together with 8 GB of RAM. The battery offers a capacity of 5000 mAh and the camera setup consists of a 108 MP main camera, paired with an 8 and 2 MP camera. The front camera offers a resolution of 16 MP.

Redmi Note 13 Pro

The Redmi Note 13 Pro, on the other hand, also offers a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel, but with a slightly higher resolution of 2712 x 11220 px. The 13 Pro is powered by the brand-new Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, along with 256 GB of storage and also 8 GB of RAM.

However, the main camera here offers 200 MP—the rest is identical, including the 13 MP front camera. The battery capacity, on the other hand, is 100 mAh higher—i.e. 5100 mAh. It can be charged with the 67 W power adapter included in the packaging.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+

Only the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has IP certification—all models have the rather questionable 2 MP camera. / © Xiaomi

The top model for just under 500 euros (approx. $550) differs only slightly from the Pro model: same display and same camera setup. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra, together with 512 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM. The battery is again 5000 mAh like the base model—but can be fast-charged here with 120 W. Another difference is the IP67 certification.

Let's see if Xiaomi will stick with the three models. How do you like the three models? Is something on your shortlist? Let us know your impressions in the comments below