The Redmi 13C is a More Expensive Poco C65 Launching in December

Xiaomi announced the Redmi 13C for Europe, priced at 149.90 euros, following recent leaks. Curiously though, the entry-level smartphone is almost identical to the Poco C65, which is already being on pre-order on the continent for 129.90 euros. If you're quick, you can save even more! Here are the facts:

Xiaomi presents the Redmi 13C

Whether as an "inexpensive" second phone for leisure use or as a first smartphone for the kids. The Redmi 13C (aka Poco C65), which has now been unveiled, seems to be an ideal candidate for this with its MediaTek Helio G85. After numerous leaks had already made the entry-level smartphone widely known, Xiaomi decided to officially present the device.

From Friday, December 1, 2023, the Redmi 13C will be sold in two storage configurations in Europe. With 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage, the price is 149.90 euros (approx. $162). If you want to double the memory (8 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage) you will pay 179.90 euros (approx. $195).

However, there is also the option to expand the memory to up to 1 TB via microSD card. However, this is by no means as fast as the internal memory and you have to do without a second SIM card.

In the end, the Poco seems to be the better deal due to the early bird offer and the 2 GB more RAM. / © Xiaomi

However, the whole thing is a little contrary to the Poco C65 mentioned at the beginning, which will be sold from November 20 in the colors black, blue, and purple with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage for 129.90 euros (around $140). This is an "Early Bird" offer until November 27, which is of course only available for as long as the unknown stock lasts.

After that, you will pay 149.90 euros, as with the Xiaomi sister Redmi. Don't worry, there is also a larger version with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal program memory for a limited 149.90 euros (then 169.90 euros, $160 and $185, respectively). Somehow, the Poco smartphone seems to me to be the better option in general.

Technical data of the Poco C65 aka Redmi 13C

The remaining technical specifications of the two twins are a 6.74-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1,600 x 720 px and a maximum refresh rate of 90 Hz. The battery stores 5,000 mAh and can be charged quickly with an 18 W power supply unit.

Other details of the 168 x 78 x 8.09 mm and 192 g Redmi 13C (or Poco C65) include a 50 MP main camera with an aperture of f/1.8 and a - attention: hands in the air with joy - 2 MP macro camera! Yes, I know how much you've missed it and here you finally get it again. Plus an 8 MP front camera with soft light ring, placed at the top center in a U-hole design.

Certified by the German TÜV at Xiaomi! / © Xiaomi

Both entry-level smartphones support virtual memory, which can give you up to 16 GB of RAM for a high-performance game. In addition, the two Xiaomi smartphones are equipped with a good old analog audio jack, offer additional security with a fingerprint sensor on the side power and standby button, and support contactless payment via NFC (Near Field Communication).

However, the entry-level smartphones are not running the recently presented HyperOS, which was previously reserved for the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, but MIUI 14.

Personally, I find the features quite interesting considering the price. What do you think of Xiaomi's double lotto? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.