Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Teased to Launch with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra

It seems that the Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi is preparing for its next big launch event, where we will not only get the new flagship camera, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra but also the premium tablet called the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro. This Android tablet has now been described in detail by several tipsters. Let's summarize the news.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro becomes more compact

Several sources such as the well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, mySmartprice, and GSMChina are reporting on the next Android tablet flagship from the Xiaomi portfolio. The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro with the model name " N81A" has now been discovered for the first time in the code database and confirms the first technical data of the Xiaomi tablet codenamed "Sheng".

It states that we will receive the flagship processor from 2023, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, to power the premium tablet. The lines also reveal that the Chinese company will probably make the tablet somewhat more compact, as the display diagonal will only be 10 inches instead of the 11 inches of its predecessor.

A quick look at the predecessor: The Xiaomi Pad 6 in the test

The LCD panel will have a resolution of 2,367 x 1,480 px and will once again have a high refresh rate of 144 Hz. At least four Dolby Atmos-capable speakers will be installed in the aluminum housing to provide users with an optimal listening experience. On the back, we can expect a dual camera system consisting of a wide-angle camera and a depth camera for portrait shots. The resolution of the sensors is unfortunately still unknown.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 only came to us with a single camera / © nextpit

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro comes with HyperOS

The built-in battery capacity should be exciting for a typical couch companion, which was 8,600 mAh in last year's model, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, and can be supplied with power correspondingly quickly with 67 W HyperCharge. Speaking of "Hyper, Hyper": Android 14 in the form of the brand new HyperOS will of course also be pre-installed on the latest Xiaomi tablet.

According to current rumors, the premium tablet will be released together with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra in April 2024. So there is still a little time for founder and current Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun to consider whether he wants to bring the Pro tablet to the global market this year.

So, are you the couch-surfing type and proud owner of an Android or iPadOS tablet? Which tablet is your favorite? Let us know your opinion and experience in the comments below.