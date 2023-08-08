Xiaomi's MIUI 15: New features and compatibility list

At the latest smartphone launch at the end of July, Xiaomi unveiled its MIUI 15 Android skin—by providing a sneak peek. What can we expect from this skin that is based on Android 14 ? What are the rumors surrounding it and which smartphones will be compatible with the update? All these will be revealed to you by nextpit.

Xiaomi introduced the Redmi K60 Ultra to the Chinese market at the beginning of August. This is exciting news for those of us who live outside of China because the smartphone might be the device that will be released globally as the Xiaomi 13T or 13T Pro.

MIUI 15 officially announced

Another minor detail about the launch event was also exciting: Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi 15 logo, which is the upcoming skin from the Chinese company based on Android 14 for the very first time. There was actually not much more to gawk at apart from the logo, which was seen in pink (is it to match the Barbie trend?). The company did not reveal any possible design updates or new features.

At the very least, there was the unsurprising confirmation that MIUI 15 will arrive later this year. Since that happened at the launch of the Redmi K60 Ultra/Xiaomi 13T (Pro), we can probably consider this phone as confirmed.

Greetings from the rumor mill: This is what we can expect from MIUI 15

Well, if Xiaomi doesn't want to reveal anything, we'll simply have to scour the world of leaks and rumors to find out more. Let's begin with a rumor that referred to Android 14 for Xiaomi, but not to MIUI 15:

MIUI 14.1 will arrive before MIUI 15 does

Xiaomi will still take one more step before we are treated to the pleasure of having MIUI 15 on our handsets. Accordingly, the Chinese company will update various devices from MIUI 14 (review) to MIUI 14.1. Interestingly enough, this skin will already be based on Android 14, making it a preparatory step before the big MIUI 15 update.

According to xiaomiui.net, this version should only arrive at a handful of devices from the Xiaomi 13 series, among others. Don't expect any major feature updates either, because this update was almost exclusively meant to lay the foundation for Android 14. Thus, you will probably hardly notice any difference from its predecessor when using Android 14.1.

MIUI 15: Expected new features

Leaker TECH_MUKUL published five items on Twitter (or should we say X?) that we can expect to see in MIUI 15 based on a leaked screenshot. Gizchina also listed various new features that can be derived from the source code itself. We will summarize the mentioned features for you:

New user interface design

Like other earlier rumors, this one also mentioned MIUI being visually polished. With MIUI 15, Xiaomi will bring a brand-new user interface design that is supposed to improve the overall user experience. There is talk about a revision of the simpler icons, where using it is supposed to be more intuitive, while the animation effects will also receive an update.

Volume booster

A volume booster function will find its way into the settings menu. Users will be able to make the audio output significantly louder. We're talking about an amplification level up to an astonishing 200 percent. However, the function is not only supposed to amplify sound, but at best, spare both smartphone speakers and your ears.

Optimized clipboard

The clipboard will undergo a significant upgrade as well. Apart from text, pictures and various files should be able to be copied and pasted effortlessly. This update will also be helpful when sharing content and promises a functionality that we are already familiar with from Pixel or Samsung smartphones.

Upgraded haptics engine

MIUI 15 apparently offers a more realistic and precise haptic feedback. This should allow users to experience more realistic tactile sensations when operating the device.

Improved privacy features

Privacy is also looked into with MIUI 15, which includes app permissions management. Improvements in privacy settings and data encryption are also in store.

Smart scheduling and reminder functions

MIUI 15 will be improved in terms of setting reminders and scheduling tasks and activities. This is intended to enable users to be more efficient in both their professional and private lives.

Improved multitasking management

Finally, MIUI 15 will also take care of multitasking, according to the source. Thus, this update should make it easier for you to manage as well as easily switch between different applications.

These smartphones can expect to receive MIUI 15

Now let's discuss the smartphones and tablets that we expect will receive MIUI 15 eventually. As you know from our Android 14 update tracker, we've divided the models we think will receive the MIUI 15 update into Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco handsets. This list is unofficial as we can only base it on Xiaomi's previous historical update pattern.

Therefore, this is a speculative list that should only serve as a general guide for you. As soon as we receive confirmed news, we will update this list accordingly. However, before that, you can take a look at the devices that Xiaomi has already confirmed will receive Android 15.

Xiaomi phones that will be officially updated to MIUI 15

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is one of the devices that will definitely receive MIUI 15. / © NextPit

This is the official, albeit extremely short list.

Officially confirmed Redmi 12 Xiaomi Pad 6 Redmi Note 12 Xiaomi 12 Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi phones that could receive the MIUI 15 update

On the other hand, the list of phones that we imagine will receive the update is far longer. Here, we listed the Xiaomi flagships, Redmi, and Poco models in separate tables. We will also keep updating these tables based on the latest information.

Xiaomi models Xiaomi 14 series Xiaomi 13 Lite Xiaomi 13 Xiaomi 13 Pro Xiaomi 13 Ultra Xiaomi 13T Xiaomi 13T Pro Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Xiaomi 11i 5G/Hypercharge Xiaomi 11T Xiaomi 11T Pro Xiaomi 12 Xiaomi 12 Lite(taoyao) Xiaomi 12 Pro Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition Xiaomi 12S Xiaomi 12S Pro Xiaomi 12S Ultra Xiaomi 12T(plato) Xiaomi 12T Pro Xiaomi 12X Xiaomi Mi 11 Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Xiaomi Mi 11i Xiaomi Mi 11x Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G Xiaomi Mix Fold 2

Redmi phones that could receive the MIUI 15 update

Handsets from the Redmi Note 12 series are definitely also among the MIUI 15 update candidates. / © NextPit

Redmi models Redmi 10 Redmi 10 2022 Redmi 10 5G Redmi 10C Redmi 11 Prime 5G Redmi 12 Redmi 12C Redmi K50 Redmi K50 Pro Redmi K50 Extreme Edition Redmi K50 Gaming Edition

Poco F4 GT Redmi K50i Redmi Note 10 Redmi Note 10 5G Redmi Note 10 Lite Redmi Note 10 Pro Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Redmi Note 10S Redmi Note 10T/10T 5G Redmi Note 11 Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Poco X4 Pro 5G Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Redmi Note 11 SE Redmi Note 11S

Poco M4 Pro Redmi Note 11T Pro Redmi Note 12 4G/4G NFC Redmi Note 12 5G Redmi Note 12 Pro Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Redmi Note 12S Redmi Pad

Poco phones that could receive the MIUI 15 update

Poco models Poco C55 Poco F4 5G Poco F4 GT

Redmi K50 Gaming Poco F5 Poco F5 Pro Poco M4 5G

Redmi Note 11R Poco M4 Pro

Redmi Note 11S Poco M4 Pro 5G Poco M5 Poco M5s

Redmi Note 10S Poco X3 GT Poco X3 Pro Poco X4 GT Poco X4 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Poco X5 5G Poco X5 Pro

What other features will arrive and which smartphones have been officially confirmed by Xiaomi to receive MIUI 15? We continue to keep an eye on all those here at nextpit, so we'll be updating this post continuously. What do you think? Is your Xiaomi model included?