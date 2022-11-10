Xiaomi unveils Mijia power station with 1kWh capacity & wide port options

Xiaomi has expanded its portable power stations series by launching the Mijia Outdoor Power Supply 1000 in China. Like most budget portable battery blocks, Xiaomi's new power supply promises modest battery cycles and big capacity, but for a considerable price.

TL;DR

Xiaomi's new Mijia Outdoor Power Supply has a 1 kWh battery capacity.

The Mijia Outdoor Power Supply supports solar charging and a range of AC/DC interfaces.

Xiaomi is selling the Mijia Outdoor Power Supply 1000 in China for ~$688.

The Mijia Outdoor Power Supply is a step-down version of the pro model that was launched earlier. It has a 1 kWh capacity with a max output of 2400W, which is enough to power most of the appliances at home during outages. There are sets of full-sized USB-A and USB-C ports along with a single car socket.

Xiaomi says the UL-certified battery pack can retain 80% of its capacity after 800 full cycles. It's nowhere near the 3000 cycles that EcoFlow offers on the River 2 (Max) series with a LiFePO4 battery. However, Xiaomi's Mijia Power Supply gets almost double the kWh rating than EcoFlow's entry, but also much heavier at 15.3kg (33.7lbs).

Xiaomi Mijia Power Supply 1000's ports / © Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mijia Power Supply 1000 charging and other features

The portable Xiaomi power station can be charged 80 percent within 1.5 hours or 2.5 hours if you plan to fully replenish its juice. At the same time, solar charging is supported on the Mijia Outdoor Power Supply.

Other features of the device include a monochrome display and a front-facing LED bar. Xiaomi also doubles down on safety through 21 internal temperature sensors and overheating protection. Users can also monitor the power data through the Mijia mobile app.

Xiaomi sells the Mijia Outdoor Power Supply 1000 for $688 (4,999 yuan). But they are running a promotion for those who pre-order in China which slashes the price by about $75. It's unclear if Xiaomi is launching this globally.