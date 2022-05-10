Tech & Community
Xiaomi's Mijia robot vacuum with self-cleaning dock is now available

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
Xiaomi Mijia all in one sweep mop robot vacuum price available
© Xiaomi

Xiaomi is also launching its Mijia All-in-One robot vacuum with self-cleaning dock outside China. It has the same fully automated docking system as the recently launched Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra in the US. The Mijia smart robot vacuum is competitively priced including free shipping on AliExpress.

TL;DR

  • Xiaomi's Mijia All-in-One robot vacuum is available to more countries.
  • The Mijia All-in-One vacuum cleaner has a self-cleaning dock.
  • Priced at $1200, the Mijia All-in-One robot vacuum is cheaper than the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra.

Launched earlier this year, the Xiaomi Mijia All-in-On Sweeping and Mopping robot vacuum cleaner is coming to more countries as listed by a few sellers on AliExpress. The listing gets a specific power plug choice of US, Europe, Australia, or the UK.

Xiaomi's most intelligent robot vacuum cleaner

In terms of cleaning power, the Mijia All-in-One robot vacuum boasts 4000 Pa suction power comparable to the Roborock Q7+ Max. And although it's less than the power of the more expensive Roborock S7 MaxV series, the smart Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner is paired with an automated self-cleaning dock.

According to Xiaomi, the cleaning station or docking system of the Mijia All-in-One vacuum has an automatic dustbin collection and water refilling systems. In addition, the dock can also clean and dry the vacuum's dual-mop. The dock's bin can also hold up to 30 days of debris and dust while the vacuum itself is rated at 2 hours battery life.

Xiaomi Mijia All-in-One Sweeping Self-cleaning robot vacuum
Xiaomi's Mijia All-in-One robot vacuum comes with a self-cleaning dock. / © Xiaomi

Similar to Roborock's top of the line robot vacuum cleaners, the Mijia All-in-One vacuum features Lidar and 3D navigation system. It intelligently scans rooms and identifies objects through the camera and sensors. The 3D maps created are available to view on the Mi home application. There is also an auto-lift function for carpeted areas.

The most affordable listing of the vacuum we found is $1,200 USD (€1169 / ￡837) which includes standard shipping fee and taxes. Only a white variant is available.

Do you think getting a robot vacuum with a full automated self-cleaning docking system is worth it than a standalone vacuum cleaner? Hit us up in the comment section.

