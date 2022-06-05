Xiaomi launches smart Mi Desk Lamp 1S Enhanced with HomeKit support

Xiaomi has just updated their smart Mi desk lamp series. The Mi Desk Lamp 1S Enhanced edition maintains its predecessors shape but gets an upgraded LED module. It still supports Apple HomeKit and Siri voice control for the same attractive pricing that the Desk Lamp 1S was launched for in 2019.

TL;DR

Xiaomi introduced the Mi Desk Lamp 1S Enhanced edition.

The smart lamp supports Apple HomeKit and Siri voice control.

Mi Desk Lamp 1S Enhanced retails for 199 yuan or $30.

Smart Mi Desk Lamp 1S Enhanced offers full-spectrum LED

There are no major design changes on the Enhanced edition of Xiaomi's Smart Mi Desk Lamp 1S. What's new with this lamp though is the full-spectrum LED lamp beads which translate to a more consistent and soft lighting output in different settings. However, the company didn't mention if the new smart lamp provides an enhanced brightness in comparison to the previous model.

According to Xiaomi, the Mi Desk Lamp 1S Enhanced is now Ra95 certified compared to its predecessor's Ra90 certification. That means an improved color rendering that's much closer to natural light (Ra100). So anything illuminated by the lamp will appear with truer colors.

The Mi Desk Lamp 1S Enhanced smart light comes with a metal hinge and an analog knob. / © Xiaomi

In terms of functionality, you still get a built-in dial knob to control the brightness and select the color temperature. Alternatively, you can adjust these settings right from the Mi Home app. Xiaomi adds that the smart lamp has a lifespan of 25,000 hours.

The Mi Desk Lamp 1S Enhanced also features four modes including reading, computer, children, and focus – just like the non-Enhanced model. Xiaomi seemed to have left out Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support though for this smart lamp.

Pricing and availability of the Mi Desk Lamp 1S Enhanced edition

The Enhanced model of the Mi Desk Lamp 1S is priced at 199 yuan (about $30) and it is already available in China. We're expecting the smart lamp to be available around the globe pretty soon, pricing and availability for other regions will vary though and most likely be higher than in China.

