Black Shark 5 & 5 Pro launched globally, JoyBuds Pro TWS in tow

The Black Shark 5 and Black Shark Pro 5 will finally go global this month starting at $550 in the US. Both 5G gaming phones boast vapor chamber cooling and inherited the physical pop-up buttons from the Black Shark 4. The major differences between the two 5-series models are in the camera and processor departments. Let's have a look!

TL;DR

The Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro launch on a global scale

Black Shark JoyBuds Pro with active-noise cancelling launched

Black Shark 5 starts at $500 and the Pro at $800

What's the difference between Black Shark 5 vs 5 Pro in features?

The vanilla Black Shark 5 comes with the older Snapdragon 870 chipset and features up to 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It utilizes a 64MP main camera paired with a 2MP macro sensor instead of the 108MP main and 5MP telephoto you'll find on the Pro model. However, a 16MP selfie camera is available on both devices.

Under the hood of the Black Shark 5 Pro is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and UFS 3.1 compatible memory. While the display size and refresh rate are the same on two models, the Pro version offers an OLED screen with HDR 10+ along with a 1B color rating.

Affiliate offer Black Shark 5 Get the Black Shark 5 unlocked to all carriers

The rest of the specifications and features of the Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro are relatively the same. This includes the 4650 mAh battery and 120 watts fast charging. There are also dual stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on each phone. Both run on Android 12 OS with Joy UI on top.

Dive into the table below to see all the technical specifications of the two gaming smartphones side-by-side:

Black Shark 5 Black Shark 5 Pro Image Design & Colors Mirror Black, Explorer Grey Stellar Black, Nebula White Screen 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ 1080 x 2400, 1300 nits, 144 Hz refresh rate, 720 Hz touch rate 6.67-inch OLED display, Full HD+ 1080 x 2400, 1300 nits peak brightness, HDR 10+, 144 Hz refresh rate, 720 Hz touch rate CPU & GPU Snapdragon 870 | Adreno 650 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | Adreno 730 Memory 8/128 GB | 12/256 GB | 16/256 GB

Storage UFS 3.1

LPDDR5 RAM

No microSD port 8/128 GB | 12/256 GB | 16/256 GB

Storage UFS 3.1 + NVMe SSD

LPDDR5 RAM

No microSD port OS JoyUI 13 based on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 JoyUI 13 based on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 Photo Module Main Lens: 64 MP | aperture f/1.8 | PDAF

64 MP | aperture f/1.8 | PDAF Ultra Wide-Angle Lens: 13 MP | f/2.4 aperture | 1.12 µm pixel size | 120° FOV

13 MP | f/2.4 aperture | 1.12 µm pixel size | 120° FOV Macro Lens: 2 MP | f/2.4

2 MP | f/2.4 Selfie Lens: 16 MP | f/2.45 aperture | 1.0 µm pixel size Main Lens: 108 MP | aperture f/1.75 | pixel size 0.7 µm | PDAF

108 MP | aperture f/1.75 | pixel size 0.7 µm | PDAF Ultra Wide-Angle Lens: 13 MP | f/2.4 aperture | 1.12 µm pixel size | 120° FOV

13 MP | f/2.4 aperture | 1.12 µm pixel size | 120° FOV Macro Lens: 5 MP | f/2.4 | pixel size 1.12 µm

5 MP | f/2.4 | pixel size 1.12 µm Selfie Lens: 16 MP | f/2.45 aperture | 1.0 µm pixel size Video 4K at 60 FPS | HDR 10+ | slow motion 1080p at 120/240/960 FPS 4K at 60 FPS | HDR 10+ | slow motion 1080p at 120/240/960 FPS Battery 4650 mAh | HyperCharge 120W fast charging | Quick Charge and USB Power Delivery compatible | 100% in 15 min. | No wireless charging | 120W charger included in box 4650 mAh | HyperCharge 120W fast charging | Quick Charge and USB Power Delivery compatible | 100% in 15 min. | No wireless charging | 120W charger included in box Audio Dual stereo speakers | HD codecs (LDAC, LDHC, aptX HD) | No 3.5 mm jack Dual stereo speakers | HD codecs (LDAC, LDHC, aptX HD) | No 3.5 mm jack Connectivity 5G | Bluetooth 5.2 | Wi-Fi | NFC 5G | Bluetooth 5.2 | Wi-Fi | NFC Dimensions & Weight 163.83 x 76.25 x 10 mm | 218 g 163.83 x 76.25 x 9.5 mm | 220 g Price $550 (8/128 GB) | $650 (12/256 GB) $799 (8/128 GB) | $899 (12/256 GB) | $999 (16/256 GB)

Black Shark JoyBuds Pro

Not only the two gaming smartphones will go global. The company has also introduced its ANC-ready Black Shark JoyBuds Pro wireless in-ear headphones. They come with a stem-based design similar to the Apple AirPods 3 and promise up to 30 hours of battery life including using the case.

Moreover, the headphones are Snapdragon Sound certified which supposedly suits well for gaming sessions. They are also equipped with 12mm audio drivers and support the aptX audio codec. The Black Shark JoyBuds Pro is priced at $80 (€80).

The Black Shark JoyBuds Pro wireless ANC headphones look stylish. / © Black Shark

Pricing and availability of Black Shark 5 series

The Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro are launched in pretty much in all regions worldwide. The Black Shark 5 with an 8GB and 128GB memory is priced at $550 (€550 / £440) while the Black Shark 5 Pro starts at $800 (€800 / £640) all the way to $1000. Opting for additional RAM and storage on the vanilla model will cost $100 more.

Color options include Stellar Black, Mirror Black, and Stellar Gray on all models. Both gaming phones are also waterresistant (IP4X).

Which gaming phone brand do you prefer to own? Hit us up in the comment section.