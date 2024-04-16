Hot topics

Activate the Best Xiaomi HyperOS Feature Now!

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
xiaomi hyperos sort app drawer by color
© nextpit
Antoine Engels
Antoine Engels Senior Editor

HyperOS, Xiaomi's new Android skin, did not introduce many new features compared to MIUI 14. However, there is one feature that I love about HyperOS (review): the ability to sort icons in your app drawer by color. I'll show you how it works on your Xiaomi smartphone.

Over the past few years, Xiaomi offered several types of home screen layouts. One of them includes an application drawer. When you swipe up from the home screen, a pane opens with all the installed applications on your Xiaomi smartphone. It's a bit of a mess since the apps aren't well sorted out.

HyperOS lets you sort icons by grouping them according to their dominant color. Personally, I found this HyperOS feature a whole lot more intuitive when it comes to locating an installed application. Almost everyone knows that WhatsApp's icon is green, Youtube's is red, and so on. This is, in my opinion and without any irony, my favorite HyperOS feature.

How to sort HyperOS application drawer icons by color:

  1. Go to Settings and select Home screen.
  2. At the top of the sub-menu, press Home Screen.
  3. Choose the"With application drawer" option.
  4. Scroll down and activate the switch entitled "Group icons by color".
Capture d'écran d'un smartphone Xiaomi montrant comment trier le tiroir d'applications de HyperOS par couleur
Voici comment trier votre tiroir d'applications par couleur dans HyperOS © nextpit
Capture d'écran d'un smartphone Xiaomi montrant comment trier le tiroir d'applications de HyperOS par couleur
Allez dans les paramètres de l'écran d'accueil © nextpit
Capture d'écran d'un smartphone Xiaomi montrant comment trier le tiroir d'applications de HyperOS par couleur
Sélectionnez le type d'écran d'accueil "avec tiroir d'applications" dans les paramètres © nextpit
Capture d'écran d'un smartphone Xiaomi montrant comment trier le tiroir d'applications de HyperOS par couleur
Activez l'option "regrouper les icônes par couleur" © nextpit

Now, whenever you launch the application drawer on your Xiaomi smartphone, you can see little colored bubbles lined up at the bottom of the screen. Simply press the dominant color of your choice to find the applications whose icons match the color. You can even have a brief animation each time you switch from one color category to another, which is visually very nice.

That's all for our tutorial on how to sort your application drawer by color in HyperOS. What do you think of this feature? Do you use the app drawer in your Xiaomi, Redmi, or Poco smartphone or do you prefer the classic Xiaomi home screen?

Best smartphones to buy in 2024

  The best Android phone The best iPhone Best camera phone Best mid-range 2023 Best Foldable Best compact foldable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 7a
OnePlus Open
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image OnePlus Open product image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Review: OnePlus Open
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Antoine Engels

Antoine Engels
Senior Editor

Black belt in specs sheet analysis. OnePlus fanboy in (slow) remission. Average estimated reading time of my articles: 48 minutes. Tech deals fact-checker in my spare time. Hates talking about himself in the 3rd person. Dreams he was a gaming journalist in another life. Doesn't get the concept of irony. Head of editorial for NextPit France.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing