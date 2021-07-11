Winners and losers of the week: OnePlus caught cheating, LG back on track!

It’s Sunday and about time we do a quick recap of the major tech happenings of the week that just went by! Picking a loser for this week was an easy choice. As you know from the title, we chose OnePlus this time around because, well, it was caught cheating on benchmarking apps. Our winner this week is LG which is doing extremely well post the shut down of its mobile division . Let's first take a look at the other things that hogged headlines this week.

Lawsuit against Google, Apple M1X and M2 chips rumored

Let’s start with Google which has been slapped with a lawsuit in the US. The tech giant is accused of “engaging in monopolistic activities” in app distribution and payments on its Play Store platform. The suit filed in California accuses Google of violating Section 1 and 2 of US’ Antitrust Laws. The 36 US states that back the lawsuit allege that Google imposes “technological obstacles and inaccurate warnings” to prevent users from sideloading apps and prohibits OEMs to come up with competing app distribution platforms.

The next generation of Apple M chipsets are coming soon! / © Apple

It’s been almost a year since Apple came up with the amazing M1 chip for its MacBook lineup. This year, we are likely to see the company announce even more powerful successors that will be used on the company’s next generation MacBook Pros. According to leakster @Dylandkt, the new MacBook Pro lineup will get an upgraded SoC called the Apple M1X. The company could follow it up with another chip called the Apple M2 next year. This one, however, is expected to be less powerful than the M1X and could be used on the next-gen MacBook Air models.

New Samsung phone specs, renders leak

It is difficult to keep Samsung away from the news cycle. This week, we heard about the Korean electronics major’s next gen handset called the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. According to a listing on TENAA, this new phone is expected to be smaller than last year’s S20 FE and will feature a 6.4-inch, 120Hz AMOLED display. Expect the device to also feature a 4500mAh battery.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 / © IceUniverse

The second Samsung device that was in the news happened to be the upcoming foldable device from the company - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Renders of this upcoming phone indicate that we may see it feature an under-display camera. We also know that it is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and ship with upto 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also likely to feature a 7.5-inch folding screen and a 6.23-inch external display. It is also rumored to pack in a 4400 mAh battery and will support 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

More Google Pixel 6 specs leak, Huawei patents under display camera tech

Google is expected to launch its refreshed Pixel 6 lineup later this year. The newest set of leaks indicate that these phones will also feature a Google-designed custom chipset. The two models likely to launch are the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The standard Pixel will get a 6.4-inch P-OLED display, and a 50MP+12MP setup for the rear cameras. The battery capacity is expected to be 4614 mAh. As for the Pixel 6 Pro, this device will be physically bigger and feature a 6.71-inch display. The camera array is also different thanks to a triple camera array in a 50MP (primary) + 48MP (telephoto) + 12MP (ultrawide) setup. The Pro version will also get a larger 5,000 mAh battery.

The Google Pixel 6/ © RendersbyIan, Jon Prosser

Next up is Huawei which is still not giving up on its smartphone business. Fresh reports indicate that the company has filed a fresh patent for a phone with an in-display camera. The documents were unearthed by folks over at LetsGo Digital who also indicated that this is likely to be a mid-range handset.

Winner of the week: LG for its record earnings lookout

Our winner of this week is LG which recently LG published its Q2 guidance. The report paints an overall positive picture and seems the company is on path to post its highest ever revenue and recorded a 48.4 % growth in the second quarter of 2021. The company will officially post its earnings report by the end of July. LG has seen only positive things after the company decided to shutter its loss-making mobile phones division earlier this year. While the decision has saddened a large number of LG fanboys, looks like it was the right decision after all! What do you think?

Loser of the week: OnePlus who ‘cheated’ in benchmarks

This one never gets old. This week saw a major controversy arise after tech publication Anandtech observed that some of the newer devices from OnePlus running a new version of OxygenOS doesn't let several popular apps use the "prime" core in the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The result of - leading to performance throttling (possibly to deliver better battery life). OnePlus seems to be doing this by applying a blacklist. The mischievous part, however, is when people discovered that almost all benchmarking tools were excluded from this list.

This essentially meant that OnePlus “manipulated” benchmarks and that the performance scores you saw on these phones had little in common with the actual performance of the device. OnePlus has since then come up with a half-hearted explanation - but we guess the damage is already done!

Well, that sums up our Winners and Losers’ picks for this week. Do you agree with our selections? Do let us know in the comments!