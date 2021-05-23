Winners and losers of the week: Google I/O announcements, Cryptocurrency scams galore!

Another week comes to a close, and it’s time for us to look back at some of the interesting tech-happenings from the last seven days.

As you might have expected, this week was dominated by developments from Google I/O, where the company made some significant (mostly positive) announcements. It easily becomes our winner. Our loser for this week isn’t a single entity – but the entry-level cryptocurrency enthusiast who seems to be having a hard time saving himself from being scammed.

As always, before we talk about our picks for this week, let’s take a quick look at other tech headlines from the past week.

More Google Pixel 6 stuff appear

The Google Pixel 6/ © RendersbyIan, Jon Prosser

If you recall, we did start off last week’s Winners and losers article with a reference to the Google Pixel 6. A week later, it still managed to hog headlines after more images of the handset leaked. What’s also new this week is that we have an article where you can keep yourself updated about all the latest happenings surrounding the Google Pixel 6 series.

IFA 2021 is canceled

This week also saw the announcement of the cancellation of IFA 2021. This year is turning out to be a bad year for tech enthusiasts who like attending major tech expos. While CES 2021 did take place virtually, and we saw a toned-down MWC earlier this year, this year’s IFA has been completely canceled. The reason, of course, is the Covid-19 pandemic that continues to wreak havoc in many countries across the globe.

Snapdragon 778 announced

The Snapdragon 778 5G is here!/ © Qualcomm

This week also saw Qualcomm officially announce the launch of a new mid-range SoC called the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778. As evident from the naming scheme, this chip shares a lot of its specifications with the 780G SoC and promises 40% better performance than the 768G.

Apple Music gets lossless audio

Lossless audio comes to Apple Music / © Apple

Late last week, Apple announced the launch of two new features for Apple Music subscribers. The platform, starting June 2020, will support supports lossless audio and Dolby Atmos tracks. Apart from the fact that Apple Music’s entire library of 75 million songs will be in lossless format, the company also made it clear that it will be made available to people at no additional cost.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to get SD 888

Samsung is reportedly working on a ‘fan edition’ version of the Galaxy S21. The phone- which will be called the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - will succeed last year’s Galaxy S20 FE and will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. In fact, this is likely to be the case even in markets where the rest of the S21 series gets Samsung’s own Exynos 2100 SoC.

Winner of the week: Google I/O for its major announcements

Google I/O was action-packed this year! / © Google

Our choice for the winner for this week was Google; more specifically, the Google I/O event that saw major announcements being made. The most talked-about development at Google I/O came in the form of Android 12 Beta, which as per Google, is the most revamped version of Android in recent times and adds in several new customization options.

Another major announcement spells good news for Google Wear and Samsung smartwatch enthusiasts. Google and Samsung announced that going forward, they will collaborate on the improvement and further development of WearOS. This move should help both Google and Apple to come up with something that can take on Apple’s WatchOS, which continues to lead the smartwatch segment by a nice margin.

You can read a detailed account of what transpired at Google I/O by reading our dedicated article on the same.

Loser of the week: Inexperienced cryptocurrency enthusiasts

The lure of cryptocurrencies is attracting a lot of scammers / © Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Our choice of a loser for this week is the entry-level, novice cryptocurrency enthusiasts who seem to have become the favorite target of hackers. This week saw the release of a much-publicized FTC document indicated that hackers who impersonated Elon Musk stole more than $2 million in cryptocurrency scams in the past six months alone! The FTC report also adds that more than 7,000 people have reported losing over $80 million in total to cryptocurrency scams - and this is data from last October.

The key takeaway from this? Be wary of investing your hard-earned money in cryptocurrencies unless you really know what you’re dealing with!

Well, that sums up this week’s edition of Winners and Losers. Do you agree with our choices this week? Let us know!