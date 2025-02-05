When Samsung announced last year that the release of One UI 7 , its Android 15-based update, would be delayed, I was initially optimistic. Surely, I thought, there must be a compelling reason for postponing such a significant update—perhaps to introduce groundbreaking features or major performance improvements. This seemed especially plausible since Samsung had also confirmed that the Galaxy S25 would launch with Android 15 , setting expectations for a refined and polished user experience.

But as time drags on with no definitive release date, even with the Galaxy S25 series launched and Android 16 beta announced, I’m starting to wonder if the delay is justified. Is this just a case of Samsung needing more time, or is there more to the story? And more importantly, is the wait going to be worth it, especially for users of premium devices like the foldable Galaxy Z Fold series?

One UI 7 Release Date for Premium Galaxy Devices Still Uncertain

Samsung’s announcement about the Galaxy S25 launching with Android 15 sent mixed signals. On one hand, it showcased the company’s commitment to delivering the latest software on its newest flagship. On the other hand, it left existing flagship owners—especially those with premium devices like me, a proud owner of a Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review)—in a state of uncertainty. Now, imagine the owners of the recently announced Galaxy Z Flip 6 (review) and Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review).

For users who’ve invested in Samsung’s foldable lineup, expectations are high. These aren’t just phones; they’re premium, high-cost devices. Owners expect timely updates that reflect the premium price tag. Yet, the reality has been disappointing. Unlike previous years, where flagship devices across the board received updates simultaneously, the Z Fold series seems to have taken a back seat.

This raises an important question: Why is Samsung prioritizing newer devices while leaving its loyal, premium customers waiting?

To understand Samsung’s current strategy, it’s essential to review the company’s update patterns over the past two years. Historically, Samsung has been praised for its consistent rollout schedule, especially for flagship models.

Android 13 (One UI 5) was announced in August 2022, with beta programs launching shortly after. The stable release for flagship devices like the Galaxy S22 series began in October 2022. Notably, Samsung's foldables—such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4—received updates within weeks of the S series.

Android 14 (One UI 6) followed a similar pattern. Announced in June 2023, the beta rolled out over the summer, with stable updates reaching flagship devices by October. Again, foldables weren't far behind.

Android 15 (One UI 7) entered beta in December 2024 for the Galaxy S24, with the stable release expected in Q1 2025. Samsung stopped accepting beta testers in January.

This consistency fostered a sense of reliability among users. However, with One UI 7, that reliability seems to have faltered. So, what’s changed? Samsung’s new strategy has resulted in both positive and negative consequences.

Samsung’s Update Strategy: The Bad and the Good

The most immediate issue is the delayed access to security updates and features introduced with Android 15. More critically, the inconsistent rollout risks eroding trust among loyal customers accustomed to timely updates—especially for premium Galaxy devices, where high prices often imply premium support.

This delay isn’t just inconvenient; it directly impacts user experience and brand loyalty. For premium device owners, particularly those with the Galaxy Z Fold series, the delay feels like a broken promise.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a foldable 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display. / © nextpit

Imagine spending over $1,500 on a cutting-edge foldable, only to see mid-range devices from other manufacturers already running the latest version of Android. It undermines the premium experience Samsung strives to deliver.

Such delays could also affect brand loyalty. When users feel neglected, they’re more likely to explore other brands offering faster, more consistent updates.

What Is Causing the Change?

Several factors likely influence Samsung’s new timeline. One of them is the complexity of foldable devices, such as the Galaxy Z Fold series. The unique hardware and software integration required for foldables means that additional optimization is necessary to ensure compatibility with Android 15, which could naturally extend development time.

Resource allocation is another factor; Samsung may be directing more of its development resources toward ensuring the success of the Galaxy S25 Series, potentially delaying updates for older models.

Samsung Galaxy S25: new One UI 7 features and redesigned look. / © nextpit

Finally, there’s the element of strategic marketing. By delaying updates for current flagship devices, Samsung might be subtly encouraging users to upgrade to newer models that come with the latest software pre-installed.

However, on the positive side, the extended testing period means we could see a more polished and less bug-stricken version of the software since Samsung would be able to identify and address potential issues before the stable version. The delay also shows the Korean tech giant was able to squeeze in more features compared to previous releases.

Tentative One UI 7 Release Window

Based on Samsung's beta program strategy, the stable One UI 7 update would first arrive on the Galaxy S24 lineup— which is only logical. It will likely roll out within Q1 2025, though no definite timeline has been given. This means the Galaxy S24 could receive the One UI 7 update before March 31. Moreover, given the hardware similarities, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 lineups should also benefit from it.

We can further highlight based on previous rollout patterns and industry reports that the Galaxy S24 will likely receive the update first, followed by the Galaxy S23 and older models. This means that the Galaxy S24 could see the big update as early as February, as it is less likely that Samsung would release the stable simultaneously for several Galaxy generations.

A recent report on Reddit also suggests Samsung is testing to include the February security patch to the One UI 7 build for the Galaxy S24. The usual monthly patch for Galaxy devices often arrives in the middle to the end of the month.

When Will My Galaxy Get Android 15, Samsung?

From everything I've been tracking across Samsung-focused websites and forums, here's my best take on when non-Galaxy S25 devices might get the Android 15 update:

Galaxy S25 series debuted with One UI 7 and is scheduled to be released on February 7. Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, and older series by Q1 2025. Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 have no definite timeline. Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 have no definite timeline.

As a junior editor at nextpit, my Galaxy Z Fold 5 is my go-to device for both work and personal use. One of the biggest reasons I chose it wasn’t just the flexible design that transforms into a tablet, but also the promise of top-tier software support—Samsung committed to four years of updates, after all.

But with the Android 15 update facing delays, I can’t help but feel a little left behind. Owning a premium device should come with the perk of timely software updates, not just cutting-edge hardware. And it’s not just about flashy new features—it’s about security, performance, and the confidence that my device stays optimized for years to come.

Samsung’s One UI 7 Delay: Why Galaxy Users Are Losing Patience

Samsung’s delay in rolling out One UI 7 raises important questions about the company’s update strategy. While the promise of a more refined Android 15 experience sounds appealing, the lack of transparency and inconsistent rollout schedule risks alienating loyal users who expect timely updates.

As of February 7, Galaxy S25 users will be enjoying the feature-rich One UI 7, but for existing Galaxy device owners, the situation remains frustratingly unclear. The vague timelines and limited communication from Samsung have left many users wondering not just when they’ll receive the update, but which features will be included when it finally arrives.

With the outdated One UI 6 on these devices, there's also an issue about security risk. The One UI 7 that shipped with Android 15 enhancements should have brought new security features like core framework changes and enhanced authentication, among others. By delaying One UI 7, Samsung inadvertently puts users at risk of missing out on these critical protections.

For many, these factors make waiting for One UI 7 less of a choice and more of a necessity. However, without concrete timelines, this leaves users feeling stuck—I know I am! Samsung needs to address this gap—either by accelerating its rollout plans or improving transparency around update schedules and feature availability.

After reaching out to Samsung’s German office—right at nextpit’s headquarters—we were met with nothing more than a vague official statement, offering no details on when Galaxy devices beyond the S25 series will receive the Android 15 update. This lack of transparency and clear communication is disappointing, leaving us to question the level of support for the broader user base.

Samsung places great importance on making the new Galaxy AI features available to its users as quickly as possible. At this time, we cannot comment on details regarding functionality and timing for additional Samsung Galaxy devices.

Now, I’d love to hear from you: Has this affected you? Please let us know how you feel!