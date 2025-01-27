Hot topics

Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

WhatsApp could soon introduce a multiple-account feature for its iOS app, according to the latest TestFlight beta release. While the exact release timeline remains unclear, this functionality may roll out to beta testers before becoming publicly available.

Meta first introduced the multiple-account feature on WhatsApp for Android in 2023. This update allowed users to manage two WhatsApp numbers within the same app, making it a popular option for those juggling personal and professional accounts. Now, the company appears to be working on extending this capability to iOS users.

The latest iOS beta version 25.2.10.70, available through the TestFlight program, reveals that Meta is testing multiple-account functionality for iPhones. As discovered by WABetaInfo, the feature will allow users to manage multiple accounts directly within the app.

How the Multiple-Account Feature Might Work on iOS

According to a screenshot shared by testers, users will be able to set up a second account through the app's settings. There are two setup options:

  1. Create a New Account – Users can register a new phone number, which will act as a standalone account on the device.
  2. Link an Existing Account – Users can link a WhatsApp account from another device by scanning a QR code, enabling seamless access as a companion account while still managing it on the primary handset.

The setup process appears to be similar to the multiple-account feature on WhatsApp for Android. However, it differs from the "multi-device" feature, which lets users access the same WhatsApp account across multiple devices. Since the feature is still in testing, the final implementation may undergo changes.

WhatsApp multiple accounts feature in testing phase
The latest WhatsApp beta for TestFlight users shows Meta is testing the multiple accounts feature on the app for iOS. / © WABetainfo

Benefits of Multiple WhatsApp Accounts on iOS

The ability to use multiple accounts on iOS offers several advantages, especially for users with dual-SIM iPhones. This feature enables users to manage two separate WhatsApp numbers on the same device, complete with their own dedicated chats, settings, and data.

It also provides an alternative to the current workaround of using the WhatsApp Business app to operate two accounts on one device. By consolidating personal and professional accounts in a single app, users gain greater convenience and flexibility.

For now, the multiple-account feature is limited to beta testers on the TestFlight program. It is unclear whether the feature will be expanded to a wider beta audience or when it will be officially released to the public.

Would you find this feature useful for managing personal and work accounts on your iPhone or iPad? Share your thoughts in the comments below—we’d love to hear your take!

Source: WABetainfo

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
