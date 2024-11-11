With most smartphones supporting multiple SIMs or eSIMs, you may need to use two WhatsApp accounts on the same phone. While this was previously possible using workarounds, there are now official ways to set up multiple accounts. Below, we share how to use the app's built-in tool and WhatsApp Business as an alternative on Android and iPhone .

What You Need to Use Two WhatsApp Accounts on the Same Device

To manage two WhatsApp accounts on the same device, you need a second SIM or mobile number, regardless of the method you choose.

You can use either two physical SIM cards, two eSIMs, or a combination of both, depending on your smartphone's capacity. Only the most recent and high-end smartphone models support eSIMs.

Method 1: Use WhatsApp Multiple Accounts Feature

The easiest way to add and use a second WhatsApp account or number on the same device is by using the multiple accounts feature which works only with Android.

Adding a Second WhatsApp Account

Once you have the second number ready, adding your second WhatsApp account or number in the same WhatsApp app is straightforward. Follow the guide below.

Open WhatsApp on your phone. Tap the ⋮ (three-dot) icon to open the menu. Tap Settings. Select the plus (+) button beside your profile. It may appear differently depending on your WhatsApp version. Choose Add account. Continue the setup by entering your mobile number and verifying it. You can also add an email for security purposes. Finish the setup.

Tap on the three-dot menu. © nextpit Choose Settings. © nextpit Tap the + button. © nextpit Select Add account. © nextpit Tap Agree to continue. © nextpit

Switching Between Multiple WhatsApp Accounts

If you have successfully added a second WhatsApp account, you can manage it on the same WhatsApp app. Switching between your new and original account is only a few taps away.

Launch WhatsApp. Tap the three-dot icon to open the menu. Choose Switch accounts. Follow the same steps when switching to the other WhatsApp account.

When switching accounts, access the menu via the three-dot button. © nextpit

Method 2: Use WhatsApp Business on Android and iPhone

Another way to use two WhatsApp accounts on the same device is by using WhatsApp Business. This works on both Android and iPhone and doesn't require tweaks or workarounds.

Unlike with the multiple accounts on WhatsApp, you can manage WhatsApp Business separately through its app. You can even have them open side-by-side on multi-window, which is an advantage over the feature in non-business WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Business on Android

Similar to the multiple accounts feature, it also requires a second number, as using the same mobile number with WhatsApp Business will remove your number from the standard app.

Download and install WhatsApp Business from the PlayStore. Launch WhatsApp Business. Enter your second number and verify it. Give permissions to the app. Set your profile picture, name, and business category (you can use "Other businesses"). Tap the Next button. Set up a passkey if asked. Add an email and verify it. Skip creating a catalog.

Agree to continue setting up your WhatsApp Business account. © nextpit Use a second mobile number when setting up WhatsApp Business. © nextpit Enter a name and select a category then tap Next to proceed. © nextpit Set a passkey with your number for quicker and more secure log in. © nextpit You can add an email to use it for verification and recovery of your account later. © nextpit Tap the + (Plus) button to start chatting. © nextpit

Once done, you can regularly chat with your contacts using your WhatsApp Business account. If they have your number, your WhatsApp name will appear as the contact name on their device.

To start chatting, tap on the Chats tab and select a contact from the list. Similarly, you can call your WhatsApp contacts by going to the Calls tab. You will also appear to your contacts as the contact name on their device.

WhatsApp Business on iPhone

For iOS, using WhatsApp Business to manage two accounts on the same iPhone is similar to Android. Follow the step-by-step guide below.

Install WhatsApp Business from the App Store. Tap Use a different mobile number, enter your number, and verify it. Tap Continue to give the app access to your contacts. Set your profile picture, name, and business category. Tap Next on top to proceed. Add an email and verify it.

Tap on Use a different number © nextpit Enter your name and set a category and then tap Next. © nextpit You can also add an email for verification and recovery of your account later. © nextpit You can chat or make calls with the new WhatsApp Business account © nextpit

Method 3: Use Android App Cloning

For most Android phones, there's an option to use the same apps or messenger services on the same device via Android's app cloning feature. On Samsung, this is called Dual Messenger. Xiaomi calls it Dual Apps, while OnePlus refers to it as Parallel Apps.

Unfortunately, Google Pixel and Motorola don't have native app cloning, but you can use a third-party app like Parallel Space.

Here's how to use two WhatsApp accounts on the same Samsung Galaxy device using Dual Apps:

Go to Settings Choose Advanced features. Tap on Dual Messenger. Toggle on WhatsApp. Select Install to continue. Use a separate contact list or continue using regular contacts. Launch the cloned WhatsApp app from your app list or home screen. Set up your WhatsApp account.

Enter Advanced features. © nextpit Tap on Dual Messenger. © nextpit Toggle on WhatsApp and then tap Install. © nextpit Tap Ok to continue. © nextpit

For other Android manufacturers, the process should be similar and requires activating the app cloning feature and creating a new contact list for the second WhatsApp account.

With the two WhatsApp apps (the cloned app is indicated differently depending on the Android device), you can manage the two accounts through their respective apps.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A55

Do you use two WhatsApp accounts on the same device? What is your reason? Share with us the method you've opted for!