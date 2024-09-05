Hot topics

Bluetooth 6.0 Will Transform How You Find Lost Devices

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
NextPit Control Center MIUI 13
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), which manages the Bluetooth standard, has announced Bluetooth 6.0. This new version comes after Bluetooth 5.0, which was released in 2016. After several years, Bluetooth 6.0 introduces important improvements, especially in accurate device tracking and enhanced security.

Bluetooth 6.0 has 'ultra' accurate distance measurement

The biggest feature of Bluetooth 6.0 is Channel Sounding, which is a new ranging feature that enables true-distance awareness to supported devices. The group highlighted that this method can measure the distance between two devices down to centimeter-level accuracy. 

It is set to enhance tracking in a wide range of products, including those that support Find My such as Apple's AirPods and Google's wearables. And more than the distance, it can also detect the presence and find the direction of another Bluetooth-enabled device with pinpoint accuracy.

Additionally, Channel Sounding comes with new multi-level security to improve safeguards against attacks that take advantage of close or nearby wireless ranging. This will also be useful in boosting security on other fronts, like in digital keys for smart homes.

Smarter Bluetooth scanning

Bluetooth 6.0 also adds more intelligent scanning. The new generation utilizes Bluetooth LE Extended Advertising which is based on decision-based advertising filtering. This makes pairing faster, more reliable, and more efficient. The host hardware can tell if it needs to continue scanning for other Bluetooth devices nearby or if it should stop if it detects that there is no hardware in range.

There is also a welcome upgrade to latency and how data is transferred with Bluetooth 6.0 through the new Isochronous Adaptation Layer (ISOAL). It should benefit devices like headphones and smartwatches, as more data can be sent or received in smaller packets.

It's unclear when we will see the wireless standard becoming available. There are also no devices announced so far that support Bluetooth 6.0. Perhaps we will be seeing the first batch of products with the new Bluetooth standard by next year.

Which changes and enhancements on Bluetooth 6.0 do you think are the most important? We want to hear your answers in the comments.

Source: Bluetooth SIG

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing