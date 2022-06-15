Apple HomeKit plug for only $12.50: Meet TP-Link's Kasa Smart Plug Mini Slim

TP-Link is finally launching a smart plug from their Kasa series that supports Apple HomeKit. The new Kasa Plug Mini has the same features as the previous model – except that it now expands its compatibility to Apple's smart home ecosystem on top of Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Like most smart plugs in the market, Kasa Plug Mini features smart scheduling, away mode, and timer that you can set via the Kasa smart mobile app. It also offers energy monitoring where you can track the real-time usage of the device connected. Additionally, the Kasa app also keeps track of your gadget's power consumption.

The Kasa Plug Mini now works with Siri voice assistant for hands-express controls at home. You will need an Apple hub such as the HomePod, Apple TV, or iPad though. The Kasa plug is still compatible with other voice assistants like Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, and Google. On the other hand, the Wi-Fi enabled smart plug will just work without any hub as advertised by TP-Link.

In terms of specs, the plug has a max rating of 1800 watts or 15 amperes. The US version comes with a compact design that avoids blocking the adjacent outlet. Moreover, the smart plug is UL certified and has a fire-retardant design.

Pricing and availability of Kasa Plug Mini Slim with HomeKit

The smart plug (EP25P4 model) is already available on Amazon for $50 for a set of four mini plugs. A two-pack kit will also arrive later this year. Alternatively, the four-pack non-HomeKit version is much cheaper at $27. There are other versions of Kasa Smart WiFi plugs that offer different power ratings.

TP-Link smart plugs are also available in Europe and the UK under the Tapo brand. However, there is no mention of when the Apple HomeKit version will come to these regions.

