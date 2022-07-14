Toro's robotic lawn mower uses multiple cameras to navigate your yards

Toro is announcing a new robotic lawn mower . It's the company's first autonomous mower that uses a vision-based positioning system comparable to high-end robot vacuums with LiDAR. Only a few key features have been mentioned which are still enough to know the basics of this robot cutter before it arrives in 2023.

TL;DR

Toro's new robot mower has a custom navigation system that uses multiple cameras.

Toro robotic lawn mower also comes with anti-theft and slope cutting abilities.

Pricing and exact availability of the new Toro robotic lawn mower are not yet announced.

Robotic lawn mower with multiple cameras

Unlike most robot mowers that rely on ultrasonic or radar, Toro Robotic Lawn Mower utilizes an array of cameras to intelligently identify and avoid obstacles. It can detect small to large objects such as rocks or even your pet. The robot mower can map your yard without the use of physical boundaries like fences and wires. More importantly, Toro's mower has inclination or slope cutting abilities paired with low noise output.

Toro's robot mower supports both smart zoning and scheduling. The former allows users to select preferred cutting height while the latter is enabled through the smartphone app. In addition to scheduling, the app can also give alerts of current weather status so you can avoid heavy rains. The company didn't mention its robotic mower has weatherproofing similar to the Husqvarna Automower 115H we've mentioned in our guide.

Affiliate offer Husqvarna Automower 115H Can't wait for the Toro robotic lawn mower? Check out the autonomous cutter from Husqvarna!

As for other functions, the robotic mower comes with a theft-proof feature. We are yet to find out which this feature will be based on. In contrast, other mowers with this feature either use alarms or GPS tracking in order to fend off thieves. Both battery details and cutting area capacity of the robot mower are not yet available as of this writing.

When is the Toro robotic lawn mower will become available?

Toro is scheduled to ship its new robotic lawn mower in spring 2023. Sadly, they didn't disclose the pricing as well as availability in other regions. Alternatively, you can check our robotic lawn mower guide while you wait for its arrival.

Do you think opting for robotic lawn mowers is cheaper than traditional cutting machines? Let us know your thoughts.