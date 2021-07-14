Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G review: The 'flagship-killer' with a Korean touch

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched as a kind of farewell to the Galaxy S20 line, replacing the "Lite" suffix of the previous generation. The model obviously came with some compromises compared to the original model, supposedly catering to its "fans" - hence the Fan Edition moniker. We reviewed the 5G model that is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC in order to understand what this meant and show in this review whether the Galaxy S20 FE is still a good option to consider in 2021 if you are looking for a new smartphone.

Camera bump is very noticeable The AMOLED screen delivers Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate / © NextPit The device carries a more discreet look than the usual Galaxy S range, eschewing the recipe of a glass rear and curved screen that is hugely popular among Samsung's flagships. The Galaxy S20 FE sports a plastic back albeit one with good quality finish, which provides more firmness when you hold the device, although it is still susceptible to fingerprint. The Galaxy S20 FE is equipped with a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen that doesn't extend all the way to the sides of the device, making it measure closer to the S20+ than the regular S20. Similarly, it tips the scales at 190 grams, which is closer to the 186g of the S20+ than the 163g of the base Galaxy S20. The reduction in resolution which in the Galaxy S20/S20+ sports 1440 x 3200 pixels, to Full HD+ allowed the use of the 120 Hz refresh rate by default, with the native resolution of the original models reduced to just a 60 Hz refresh rate. TL;DR: The Galaxy S20 FE's look may no longer be current, yet the minimalist and understated design seemed well suited to the device. The screen, on the other hand, made the right compromises, prioritizing a higher refresh rate over resolution.

Stable performance thanks to the Snapdragon 865 SoC The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, just like the new SM-G780G revision of the 4G model. It basically differentiates itself by including the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. The device was tested in the basic configuration, equipped with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. What I liked: Good performance for apps and games

Stable operation even when gaming under a heavy load

Faster storage than the Exynos model What I disliked: - The Galaxy S20 FE did not exhibit any overheating issues or noticeable drops in performance when placed under heavy load / © NextPit Remembering that the model was released in 2020, we can't expect performance levels that are up on par with those powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 SoCs. Even so, the Snapdragon 865 is still a pretty competent processor in 2021, and no wonder that it was relaunched under the guise of its new name, the Snapdragon 870. The launch of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G went against the tradition of Galaxy S models being equipped with Exynos processors only in Europe, displaying advantages in gaming performance and power consumption over the 4G model that is powered by the Exynos 990 chip. Galaxy S20 FE benchmarks Galaxy S20 FE 5G

(Snapdragon 865) Galaxy S20 FE 4G

(Exynos 990) Vivo X60 Pro

(Snapdragon 870) Realme GT

(Snapdragon 888) 3DMark Wild Life 3.927 4.171 4.244 5.947 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test 3.513 ~ 3.932 1.779 ~ 4.160 4.244 5.949 Geekbench (single / multi) 901 / 3.222 887 / 2.594 1.031 / 3.449 1.116 / 3.480 PassMark RAM 25.907 24.024 24.660 25.709 PassMark Storage 60.208 58.174 94.681 107.337 Even though it lags behind the new 2021 SoCs where gaming is concerned, the Snapdragon 865 is still more than capable for everyday tasks, as shown in GeekBench's multi-core and PassMark RAM scores. And even in the case of gaming, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G proved to be rather stable, with no major variations in the 3DMark Wild Life stress test, which simulates a long gaming session on the smartphone. Unlike the Exynos model and some smartphones equipped with Snapdragon 888 in 2021, the Snapdragon 865 displayed a consistent performance not only in synthetic tests but also in real-life games such as Call of Duty Mobile, Free Fire and Real Racing 3, all with of the graphics settings being cranked to the maximum level and without experiencing any noticeable loss of frames. TL;DR: The Galaxy S20 FE 5G was released with the best processor for Android at the time of its launch, and where it continues the current in 2021 of offering Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6 and of course, 5G connectivity. Performance for everyday tasks should not be any less than this year's models, apart from some games that require more processing muscle at the highest graphics settings.

Excellent battery life but slow charging speed The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery, offering 25 W wired charging, 15 W wireless charging support, and 4.5 W of reverse charging capability. The review unit's packaging includes a 15 W wired charger. What I liked: Great battery life

Wireless charging support

Reverse charging support What I disliked: Not so fast charging speeds The Galaxy S20 FE is compatible with 25W charging speeds, but comes with a 15W adapter in the box instead / © NextPit Battery life under normal usage patterns that will include taking some photos, indulging in social networks from time to time, short gaming sessions here and there, attending to text messages and using maps to navigate - yielded more than 2 days' of use with about 20% of battery life remaining by the end of the second day. It's worth noting that the review was performed using a 4G-only data plan, and that 5G usage will most definitely impact overall battery life. For this review, the Galaxy S20 FE still includes a battery charger in the box, but the charger is incapable of taking advantage of the phone's 25 W fast charging speed. In reality, a full charge will require around 1h 30m, which is an acceptable waiting time. Does fast charging damage your smartphone battery? 5 minutes of plugging it to a charger achieved 6-7% capacity, while 20 minutes was enough to achieve a 25% battery charge. With an hour plugged in, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G yielded between 65% and 75% capacity. TL;DR: The Galaxy S20 FE's charger and charging time lags behind Chinese smartphones and their ever-increasing charging speed. Samsung does offer the unique proposition of wireless charging and also the practical reverse charging capability, which comes in handy to charge earbuds, smartwatches, and even other smartphones.

Specifications and other information I have also listed other points that may be of interest to the NextPit community below, but are not worth any additional paragraphs: The Galaxy S20 FE includes NFC compatibility and is compatible with close payment systems.

After resetting the updated handset, the system indicated 24.8 GB of used space right out of the box.

The review unit came with a 15 W charger, charging cable and SIM tray opening tool.

Software version RP1A.200720.012.G781BXXU3CUE3 (June 2021) was used during the review. Specifications Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Memory 6/8 GB RAM

128/256 GB

Expandable storage with microSD Display 6.5-inch, AMOLED

1080 x 2400 pixels (Full HD+)

120Hz Camera Wide-angle: 12 MP, 1/1.76'' sensor, 1.8 μm, F1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide-angle: 12 MP, sensor 1/3'', 1.12 μm, F2.2, FOV 123º

Telephoto: 8 MP, 1/4.5'' sensor, 1.0 μm, F2.4, 3x digital zoom

Selfie: 32 MP, F2.2 Battery 4,500 mAh

Wired charging up to 25 watts

Up to 15-watt wireless charging

4.5-watt reverse charge

15 W charger included in package Operating system Android 10

Upgradeable to Android 11 with OneUI 3.1 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / 4G / 5G Dimensions 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4 mm Weight 190 grams Special features Under-screen fingerprint sensor

IP68 Certification Colors Cloud Navy, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud White

(blue, pink, green, red, orange, white, availability depends on market)

Conclusion: Still a good option The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is still a competitive smartphone that is worth considering in 2021. Despite more modern and faster models released this year, this smartphone "for the fans" is still an interesting proposition, depending on your budget and just how long you intend to keep the device. Both performance and battery life are the main highlights of the model, which with the power saving modes such as reducing the screen resolution and refresh rate, allows you to enjoy up to 3 days' of use away from a power outlet depending on your usage pattern is certainly commendable. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a viable purchase even in 2021 / © NextPit In Europe, some 2021 models launched, such as the Poco F3 from Xiaomi, offer a better price-performance ratio than the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, and that would cost the South Korean model half a star in the ratings. There are certain countries where the same Poco F3 would cost double the 4G version of the Galaxy S20 FE due to Samsung's aggressive pricing policy in selected countries, allowing it to share market space with models such as the Galaxy A72 and Redmi Note 10. If we were to take the 4G model of the Galaxy S20 FE into consideration, that handset deserves a 4.5 star rating due to its competitiveness in terms of price-performance. Weighing in favor of the Galaxy S20 FE line is Samsung's update policy, offering up to four years of guaranteed security updates for the model, with three new versions of Android. That means you can even enjoy Android 13 on the Galaxy S20 FE as it is tipped to roll out by the end of 2022. Android 12 update tracker: which Samsung phones will receive the update? At this point, even the inclusion of a low-power charger seems like a welcome coincidence, as the additional time spent recharging the battery may extend the longevity of the device. All in all, the Galaxy S20 FE has made the right compromises to arrive at a more affordable price range, giving up not-so-crucial features while delivering a balanced combination of performance, user experience, and longevity. The model is still an interesting option to pick up in 2021, especially if you can find one on sale. Looking back, it is not surprising that Samsung has repeated much of the same formula in the Galaxy S21 and S21+.