The SwitchBot K10+ Pro is the world's smallest robot vacuum cleaner with a dust collection base. The manufacturer has increased the suction power by 20 percent compared to its predecessor and redesigned the main brush. In this detailed review, nextpit reveals who the compact robot vacuum cleaner is suitable for and where there is still some catching up to do.

Summary Buy SwitchBot K10+ Pro Good Super compact robot vacuum

4 L dust bag available in the dust collection base

Decent suction results in corners

Matter-compatible (SwitchBot Hub 2 required) Bad Minimal improvements compared to the previous model

Cannot vacuum and mop simultaneously

Poor "mopping function"

SwitchBot K10+ Pro design and workmanship The SwitchBot K10+ Pro is one of the smallest robot vacuum cleaners on the market. The opposite is true of the dust bag in the dust collection station, which has a 4 L capacity. Pros: Chic design.

Very compact robot vacuum cleaner.

4 L dust bag available in the dust collection station. Cons: Same disposable wet wipes as the previous model. The SwitchBot K10+ Pro is the successor to the K10+ (review), which is none other than the smallest robot vacuum cleaner in the world. The two devices now share this title. The SwitchBot K10+ Pro is 9.2 cm high and has a diameter of 24.8 cm. The robot vacuum cleaner features a 200 ml dust container. The station houses a 4L dust bag. © nextpit The robot vacuum cleaner has a removable dust container. © nextpit There is no water tank. Instead, there is a mopping pad plate to which a disposable wet wipe is attached. A pack of 30 wipes is included with each purchase. We were rather surprised when we realized that these were the same wet wipes as the K10+. We had already sharply criticized this "mopping equipment" in the predecessor's review for its lack of effectiveness. Even though the SwitchBot K10+ Pro is tiny, it has the classic navigation tower on top. © nextpit There is a supporting dust collection station that measures 33 x 26 x 20 cm. There is a 4 L dust bag stored in dust collection station. Apart from the self-emptying function, the station is responsible for charging the robot vacuum cleaner.

SwitchBot app and smart functions The SwitchBot app serves as an interface for all smart home devices from the Chinese manufacturer. The software offers numerous functions for cleaning. The best feature is the existing Matter compatibility. Pros: App shows the live location of the robot vacuum cleaner.

Matter compatibility is available.

Extensive settings for maps. Cons: - The SwitchBot app works for all smart home devices offered by the manufacturer. Setting up the K10+ Pro is child's play. We would normally recommend scanning the QR code under the hood, but the software found our review unit straight away. After setup, the robot vacuum cleaner maps the floor plan of your living space. The room layout contained a few errors. However, there is no need to panic here, as the app offers extensive settings to modify created maps. Rooms can be separated or merged in this menu. Even if the mapping is not very precise, it can be adjusted in the SwitchBot app. © nextpit No-go zones are also defined here, which SwitchBot advises you to use as soon as you use the robot vacuum cleaner to avoid mopping on carpets. The keyword here is 'cleaning': Four suction levels are available when vacuuming. The fact that the app displays the live location of the robot vacuum cleaner during cleaning is a nice touch. The app offers four suction levels for the SwitchBot K10+ Pro. © nextpit The SwitchBot app shows the live location of the robot vacuum cleaner. © nextpit In the other settings, there are customization options for the self-emptying function of the base station. It is here users can set just how long the dust should be extracted and how often. The biggest advantage of the SwitchBot K10+ Pro is its compatibility with Matter. If you have smart home devices from the manufacturer, you can seamlessly add the K10+ Pro. The only requirement is to own an existing SwitchBot Hub 2. In addition to Matter, the robot vacuum cleaner supports Alexa and Google Home. Adding it is child's play, as the manufacturer guides you through the entire process step by step in the app. We already liked the assistance with the SwitchBot S10 (review). Brilliant! The SwitchBot K10+ Pro is Matter compatible. © nextpit

SwitchBot K10+ Pro suction, mopping, and navigation performance The SwitchBot K10+ Pro showed a strong suction result on smooth surfaces. On top of that, the vacuum and mopping robot left thoroughly clean corners. The mopping function worsened the overall performance of the robot. Pros: Gets into corners well.

Adequate suction power on smooth surfaces.

No real problems with handling hair.

Quiet when operating at maximum suction level. Cons: Questionable "mopping capability".

Cannot vacuum and mop simultaneously.

Significant weakness in obstacle detection. The SwitchBot K10+ Pro cannot vacuum and mop at the same time. Before the robot vacuum cleaner begins its cleaning tour, either the suction or mopping mode must be selected in the app. The suction result of the small robot vacuum cleaner is below average. Test volume (g) Suction volume (g) Efficiency (%) Oat flakes (tiles) 10 g 8,2 g 82 % Sand (tiles) 10 g 6,9 g 69 % Sand (carpet) 10 g 5,0 g 50 % On hard floors, its performance still falls within reasonable expectations. As a reminder: We are talking about a robot vacuum cleaner that costs $600. When it comes to cleaning carpets, you will have to live with major compromises. Unlike surfaces like parquet and tiles, the SwitchBot robot vacuum cleaner has enormous problems picking up fine particles such as sand. On the other hand, the small robot vacuum cleaner is extremely powerful when it comes to corners and hard-to-reach areas. The reason for this is the mega-compact design of the appliance. To vacuum corners thoroughly, the K10+ Pro does not need the same premium technical requirements of a Dreame X40 Ultra (review) or Roborock Qrevo Slim. The K10+ Pro came across as a surprise when we discovered no pet hair was stuck in the silicone main brush. Its performance is strongly reminiscent of the Narwhal Freo X Plus (review). The suction power is impressive on hard floors. © nextpit The SwitchBot K10+ Pro cannot vacuum and mop simultaneously. © nextpit For the robot vacuum cleaner to automatically switch to mopping mode, the mopping plate must first be attached to the robot. This covers the entire main brush, which explains why it is not possible to vacuum and mop at the same time. The mopping result left a lot to be desired. Damp stains were smeared and slightly dried residues resulted in us being unimpressed by the mopping function. This is hardly surprising, as the K10+ Pro uses the same Swiffer-style wet wipes as the K10+. The fact that the packaging of the wipes says "K10+" and not "K10+ Pro" left an even stranger impression. The manufacturer wants to prevent the wet wipe from sticking to your hands. Every cloth should be thrown away after wiping, which clearly makes this far less environmentally friendly than expected. SwitchBot installed LiDAR navigation in the K10+ Pro. That's good and, at a purchase price of $599, it is anything but par for the course. However, the robot vacuum cleaner still showed clear weaknesses when it came to obstacle detection. The SwitchBot frequently ran into obstacles and recognized new objects in its path too late or not at all. The biggest advantage of the SwitchBot K10+ Pro: its incredibly compact design. © nextpit There is still some catching up to do when it comes to obstacle detection. © nextpit For this reason, you should reach into your bag of tricks to improve the cleaning result of your robot vacuum cleaner. As soon as the robot vacuum cleaner finishes cleaning, the base station empties the robot's dust container twice. The battery life of the robot vacuum cleaner was impressive. After a 30-minute vacuuming tour on the highest suction level, the K10+ Pro still had 68 percent of battery power remaining. The working noise volume of the vacuum cleaner is pleasantly low. Compared to the best robot vacuum cleaners out there, this SwitchBot is one of the quietest robot vacuum cleaners that nextpit has reviewed to date.

Technical data of the SwitchBot K10+ Pro Technical data Model SwitchBot K10+ Pro Image Price (RRP) $599.99 Suction power 3,000 Pa Height of the robot vacuum 9.2 cm Special features Super compact design

4 L dust bag Suction function ✅ Mop cleaning and drying ❌ Automatic detergent supply ❌ Dimensions of the base station 33 x 26 x 20 cm