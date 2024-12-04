In just a few weeks, 2024 will be wrapping up. Before that, music streaming services like Spotify are getting a head start by rolling out their highly anticipated year-end recaps. Today, Spotify has launched its popular Spotify Wrapped alongside an innovative new feature: the Wrapped AI Podcast, which is powered by Google's NotebookLM.

How Wrapped AI Podcast different from the usual Spotify Wrapped

Unlike the traditional Spotify Wrapped, which highlights your most-played songs of the year through a virtual DJ, the My Wrapped AI Podcast takes things further. This new format features two AI hosts who discuss your listening habits, from favorite albums to top artists, offering a more conversational and personalized experience.

Spotify's new My Wrapped AI Podcast is powered by Google's NotebookLLM / © Spotify

The Wrapped AI Podcast runs for about six minutes, offering a more concise summary compared to the dynamically shifting tracks in the regular Wrapped experience. However, Spotify has acknowledged a minor caveat: the AI hosts may mispronounce certain words, and the podcast isn't as comprehensive as the traditional Wrapped.

Google's NotebookLM, the same AI model that powers its text-to-audio generator, drives Spotify's Wrapped AI Podcast. This model transforms static text into "engaging audio discussions" led by AI hosts, creating a more interactive listening experience.

Where Can You Listen to My Wrapped AI Podcast?

The My Wrapped AI Podcast is currently available only in English and select countries, including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and Sweden. You can access it via the Spotify web platform or the mobile app. Additionally, users can share their personalized Wrapped experiences with friends and family.

For those who prefer the classic Wrapped experience, Spotify Premium users can still enjoy the AI DJ Playlist, which offers a familiar, curated shuffle of their favorite tracks.

Beyond music, Spotify continues to grow its audiobook offerings, competing with major players like Amazon's Audible. Notably, Audible recently introduced free audiobooks for Amazon Music subscribers, intensifying competition in the audiobook space.

Meanwhile, Apple Music isn't far behind. Just yesterday, Apple launched its Apple Music Replay feature, mirroring Spotify’s Wrapped by providing users with a personalized playlist of their most-played tracks from the year.

Have you explored your Wrapped experience this year? Let us know in the comments below which streaming service you prefer and how your 2024 playlist shaped up!